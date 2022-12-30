MURRAY — Murray State made several bids to continue its 20-game men's basketball winning streak at the CFSB Center Thursday night against Southern Illinois in the teams' first meeting as Missouri Valley Conference opponents.
In the end, though, the Salukis had the answers down the stretch as they made a 10-point second-half lad provide enough cushion to win, 63-57. The win sent the Salukis (10-4, 2-1 in The Valley) into a six-way tie for second place in the conference with Murray State also included in that group. All of those teams are chasing 3-0 Indiana State.
"Credit to Southern Illinois, they really came in here and established their tempo," said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team entered the night tied for The Valley lead at 2-0. Murray State is now 7-6 overall, having suffered its first loss in conference play, along with watching the home win streak end as well.
"Southern Illinois was just able to sustain their level of competitiveness longer than we did and for longer stretches and, when we broke, they made us pay."
This was apparent after the Racers, who were outscored 7-0 to start the game, came back to take a 39-38 lead on a jumper by guard Rob Perry, who returned to his usual self Thursday with a game-high 26 points. SIU responded immediately as guards Dalton Banks and Marcus Domask (20 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers off offensive rebounds to put the Salukis back up, 46-39.
Murray State clawed back to within 46-43 with about 7:30 left on a Kenny White Jr. drive and a Perry layup. Again, SIU answered as guard Lance Jones (21 points to lead the Salukis) hit another trey, Domask beat the shot clock with a driving score and finally Domask gave his team a 54-44 lead with 5:26 left on a conventional three-point play off a baseline drive.
From there, the Racers never got closer than 54-51 on a Perry bomb.
"It's 40-39 (after SIU guard Jawaun Newton scored on a backdoor layup to regain the lead), we had an opportunity to take the lead again and they go back-to-back threes off offensive rebounds," said Prohm, whose team owned a 10-2 edge in offensive boards in the first half, but lost that battle by a 5-0 margin in the second half as the Salukis, who trailed in second-chance points at halftime, 6-0, won that statistic 7-6 for the game, thanks to their second-half improvement in that area.
"But we kept coming back and we had the ball with 30 seconds left and Rob misses a three that would've cut it to two. But we started the game down seven o and end the half down four o. That's eleven points in about a two-minute stretch, in a 63-57 game. Those are the areas that we've got to get better at."
White, a guard/forward, had 13 points for the Racers but was the only other Murray State player to score in double figures. Forward DJ Burns had eight rebounds (five on offense) to go with four points and forward Jamari Smith had nine boards to go with his five points.
SIU also got a strong 10 points from forward Clarence Rupert.
The Racers will try to return to the win column Sunday when they face Evansville in a Valley game set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at the Ford Center in Evansville.
