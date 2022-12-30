MURRAY — Murray State made several bids to continue its 20-game men's basketball winning streak at the CFSB Center Thursday night against Southern Illinois in the teams' first meeting as Missouri Valley Conference opponents.

In the end, though, the Salukis had the answers down the stretch as they made a 10-point second-half lad provide enough cushion to win, 63-57. The win sent the Salukis (10-4, 2-1 in The Valley) into a six-way tie for second place in the conference with Murray State also included in that group. All of those teams are chasing 3-0 Indiana State. 