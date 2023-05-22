SALT LAKE CITY — It was a year ago that newly-crowned Ohio Valley Conference champion Murray State ventured to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and, while going winless in two games, made a very respectable showing in the NCAA Softball Regionals.
This past weekend, the team that won the conference in which the Racers now reside — Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference — had a very similar experience. The Salukis did lose both of their games in the Salt Lake City Regional, hosted by PAC12 champ Utah, but they absolutely made their opponents know they were there.
Friday, SIU, put in the ring with the heavily-favored host Utes, almost pulled a remarkable comeback from a six-run deficit before finally falling, 11-9. Then, in Saturday’s elimination round, SIU again fell behind against Big12 power Baylor, then erased a seven-run deficit to send the game into extra innings. In the end, though, the Bears avoided the massive upset, surviving SIU, 13-9, in nine innings to end the Salukis’ run.
A year earlier, Murray State — in its first-ever appearance in an NCAA Tournament — took an early 1-0 lead before PAC12 power Stanford edged the Racers, 3-1, in Tuscaloosa. Then, hours after Stanford stunned host Bama in the winner’s bracket, the Racers engaged UT-Chattanooga in a pressure-packed contest that, also like SIU on Saturday, went to extra innings. There, UTC scratched across a run, then survived a big threat in the bottom half of the eighth inning to win, 1-0.
Stanford then beat Bama — with Crimson Tide star and Kentucky native Montana Fouts on the mound — a second time to advance to the Super Regionals, where the Cardinal was eventually eliminated by host Oregon State.
SIU took two of three games from the Racers this year in Carbondale, Illinois, with the last win coming in a 12-11 slugfest in which both teams blew four-run leads.
In addition, another team from Murray State’s past made a loud statement this past weekend. Miami (Ohio) went 5-0 in the Racer Classic back in March in Murray and did so in emphatic fashion. Saturday, a day after SEC power Kentucky beat the Redhawks in Evanston, Illinois, Miami ended UK’s season with a 9-1 win in six innings.
With Miami playing Northwestern late Sunday afternoon, results of that matchup were not available. Miami would need two wins to advance to the super regionals.
Last season, Miami came within one win of playing for a super regionals spot but was defeated by host Virginia Tech, who went on to oust UK.
