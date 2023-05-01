CARBONDALE. Ill. — A big lead was not safe in Sunday’s softball matchup between Missouri Valley Conference opponents Murray State and Southern Illinois.
Each team had a lead of four runs. SIU had that lead after three innings, only to see the Racers score eight times in the fourth to grab its own four-run advantage.
However, the Racers could not keep it as SIU kept coming before finally scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh for an exciting 12-11 walk-off win that gave the Salukis (32-15 overall, 13-11 in The Valley) the series win as well after they won Saturday’s second game, 1-0, after the Racers won Friday’s series opener, 4-0.
Murray State (32-18 overall, 16-8 in The Valley) will remain in third place in the league, which was where it was positioned before the weekend.
The Racers seemed to be in great shape Sunday after turning a 6-2 deficit into a 10-6 lead with an eight-run explosion in the fourth. Lindsey Carroll’s solo home run and Bre Haislip’s two-run double cut the lead to 6-5. Erin Lackey’s fielder’s choice tied the game was followed by Lily Fischer’s go-ahead sacrifice fly and a 7-6 lead.
Gracie Osbron then capped the rally with a three-run tater to left field for a four-run cushion.
However, SIU is very potent offensively and was able to score an unearned run in the fifth. The Salukis then scored three times to tie the game in the sixth on Jackie Lis’ grand slam home run after Carroll seemed to provide insurance with an RBI single in the top half of the inning.
After the Racers could not score in the seventh, Elizabeth Warwick won the game with an RBI single.
SIU outhit the Racers, 14-9, but the Racers also hurt themselves with an uncharacteristic four errors.
Lis had a monster day for SIU, going 3-for-4 with eight RBIs and three runs scored. She also hit two home runs, including the grand slam in the sixth.
Carroll was solid for the Racers, going 3-for-4 with her homer and three RBIs. Taylor Jackson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Osbron was 1-for-3 with her homer and two runs scored.
Saturday, the Racers only had one hit and wasted a good outing from pitcher Jenna Veber, who went all six innings and only allowed four hits.
On Friday, Calloway County product Adison Hicks accounted for two of the Racers’ runs as she reached base on an error, allowing one run to score, while a sacrifice fly gave her an RBI. Erin Lackey’s bunt single and Carroll’s double drove in the other runs. Osbron also had a double and scored a run as Hannah James held the dangerous Salukis to five hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.