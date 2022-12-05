(TNS) MEMPHIS — Joel Embiid appeared to have a free look at the basket for a last-minute dunk before Jaren Jackson Jr. flew in from behind to stick the block on the 76ers’ MVP contender.

That defensive stand preserved a victory for the Memphis Grizzlies, who topped the Sixers, 117-109, Friday night at FedEx Forum. Grizzlies and former Murray State star Ja Morant finished with 20 of his 28 points in the first half and added eight rebounds.