(TNS) MEMPHIS — Joel Embiid appeared to have a free look at the basket for a last-minute dunk before Jaren Jackson Jr. flew in from behind to stick the block on the 76ers’ MVP contender.
That defensive stand preserved a victory for the Memphis Grizzlies, who topped the Sixers, 117-109, Friday night at FedEx Forum. Grizzlies and former Murray State star Ja Morant finished with 20 of his 28 points in the first half and added eight rebounds.
After winning seven out of nine games from Nov. 12-28, Friday was the Sixers’ second consecutive loss against stout competition in the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers (12-11) will conclude this three-game road trip Monday in Houston, which could mark the return of All-Star guard James Harden from a foot tendon strain that has kept him sidelined for nearly a month.
But the Sixers did make things interesting down the stretch. After Danuel House Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Embiid followed with a finish inside to cut what had been an 18-point Grizzlies’ lead down to 111-106 with less than three minutes to play, Memphis answered with four consecutive points to all but put the game away before Jackson’s final block.
The Grizzlies initially built a double-digit lead with a 20-2 first-half run that flipped a seven-point deficit into a 41-30 lead. They pushed it back up to 92-76 when, following a Santi Aldama three-pointer, Brandon Clarke picked up a loose ball and finished at the other end just before the third-quarter buzzer. It extended to 102-84 on a Jackson Jr. long ball early in the final frame.
Embiid flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Tobias Harris, who missed shootaround and was questionable entering the game with a non-COVID illness, totaled 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting (5-of-6 from three-point range) and 11 rebounds.
