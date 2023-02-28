MURRAY   Murray State Athletics announced a two-year extension of the contract for Racers Baseball head coach Dan Skirka. In his fifth season leading the program, Skirka’s contract now runs through the 2025 season.

“Coach Skirka has done a tremendous job leading our baseball program since returning to Murray in 2019 and has helped guide us into a new era in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are committed to the vision that Coach Skirka has implemented for our student-athletes and know it will position us to win championships in the seasons to come.”

