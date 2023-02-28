MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced a two-year extension of the contract for Racers Baseball head coach Dan Skirka. In his fifth season leading the program, Skirka’s contract now runs through the 2025 season.
“Coach Skirka has done a tremendous job leading our baseball program since returning to Murray in 2019 and has helped guide us into a new era in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are committed to the vision that Coach Skirka has implemented for our student-athletes and know it will position us to win championships in the seasons to come.”
“I am very excited about the extension and the faith that President Bob Jackson and Athletic Director Nico Yantko have in me leading this program,” Skirka said. “The future is bright and I am excited to be a part of it.”
With the 2023 season underway, Skirka has the Racers headed in a positive direction as they enter their first season in The Valley. Murray State’s MVC opening weekend is at home against Bradley at Johnny Reagan Field (March 24-26).
Skirka is approaching his 100th win with the Racers after he began the 2023 season at 97-87.
The 2022 team won 30 games for the first back-to-back 30-win seasons in 46 years.
MSU won 35 games in 2021 for fifth-most in team history and its 18 league wins was the most in program history.
Skirka has recruited and developed talented student-athletes including: Jordan Cozart (2B), Bryson Bloomer (3B), Brock Anderson (OF), Jake Slunder (OF), Sam Gardner (RHP), Jacob Pennington (RHP/UTL), Hayden Wynja (LHP), Carson Garner (3B/OF).
Skirka has worked with the Prospect Development League in evaluating prospects in the collaborative effort between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
Skirka’s early coaching career at Murray State was as graduate assistant and then full time assistant to Coach Rob McDonald (2009-14).
After great success at Walters State (2015-18) as an assistant, Skirka returned to Murray State in the summer of 2018 to be head coach.
