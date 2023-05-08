MURRAY— Murray State went toe-to-toe with one of the best baseball programs in the powerful Missouri Valley Conference this past weekend in Missouri State.
And while the Bears did take two of the three games in a series at Johnny Reagan Field, the Racers seemed to show that they can compete with a team of this caliber, as they bounced back from a sizable defeat Friday to split a Saturday doubleheader in which they never stopped coming forward against the powerful Bears.
“Outside of a couple of innings where they ambushed us a couple of times, I liked the way we played over the weekend,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka, whose team (26-23, 12-10 in The Valley) got the win in Saturday’s first game by coming from behind to win 7-4. Mo State (28-18, 16-5 in The Valley) won Friday, 13-6, and took Saturday’s final game, 8-5.
“We played good defense (committing a total of three errors in the three games). We competed great. We had some good at-bats against them but they’re a good team (who beat a national superpower in Arkansas a few weeks ago in Fayetteville) and they made us pay.”
However, Skirka is correct. Except for three innings, this was an even series.
The first big inning came Friday when the Bears scored eight times in the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead. A three-run home run from Mason Hull and a two-run double from Dylan Robertson highlighted that outburst. The Racers actually cut that lead to 12-6 in the seventh, yet, along the way, had missed on a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the fifth and failed to tally with two on and only one out in the sixth.
In Saturday’s second game, Mo State again used power to turn that game in its favor. After the Racers scored three times to take the lead in the fourth, Nick Rodriguez’s two-run homer was the big shot of a three-run fifth that gave the Bears the lead for good at 5-3.
Mo State would score three more times in the seventh with Hull’s two-run tater being the big blow in giving the Bears an 8-4 lead.
However, the Racers missed on a big chance to cut into that lead in the eighth. The Racers put two men on base with only one out but could only get Riley Hawthorne’s RBI single to score Carson Garner (double) and trim the lead to 8-5. Brennan McCullough found tough luck leading off that inning when his hard liner to left stayed in the air long enough for left fielder Taeg Gollert to make a running catch for the out.
And speaking of tough luck, Jordan Bland and Dustin Mercer could not have hit harder balls for the second and third outs of the final inning. Instead of going for hits to possibly ignite a last-ditch rally, Bland’s screaming grounder went right to second baseman Hull and Mercer’s line drive was easily caught by Hull, who barely had to move on either play.
“You know? That’s baseball,” Skirka said. “Sometimes, the breaks go your way and, sometimes, it doesn’t work out, but we were right there.”
Murray State fell behind, 4-0, in the second inning of Saturday’s opener before beginning its comeback in the third with a Bland solo home run. An inning later, Drew Vogel cut that lead in half with another solo blast, setting up the fifth-inning surge that turned the game for the Racers.
Hawthorne scored on a wild pitch, followed by Bland’s groundout that scored Seth Gardner with the tying run.
Then, after an outstanding relief pitching effort from Alex Elsing (4 2/3 innings of not allowing a run on only one hit), the Racers took charge late. Hawthorne scored as Mercer reached on an error in which Gollert simply dropped a liner that had stayed up for him with two out in the seventh. Then, Taylor Howell put the game away with a two-run homer to left.
Elsing’s effort was joined by that of southpaw Allen Roulette, who pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit ball to get the win as the Racers outhit the Bears, 8-3.
