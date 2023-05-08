MURRAY— Murray State went toe-to-toe with one of the best baseball programs in the powerful Missouri Valley Conference this past weekend in Missouri State.

And while the Bears did take two of the three games in a series at Johnny Reagan Field, the Racers seemed to show that they can compete with a team of this caliber, as they bounced back from a sizable defeat Friday to split a Saturday doubleheader in which they never stopped coming forward against the powerful Bears.

