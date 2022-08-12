MURRAY — Murray State Head Baseball Coach Dan Skirka was named as a coach as part of USA Baseball’s National Team Development Program in July at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
The program helps in identifying baseball talent around the country and allows for athlete development to prepare for future national team participation.
Skirka featured on a staff alongside coaches from South Carolina, Grand Canyon, Boston College, Indiana, and Notre Dame, as well as two-time MLB All-Star Brad Penny.
The five-day program took place July 25-29 and included 80 players from 26 states.
Skirka also served in this capacity in 2019.
Skirka completed his fifth season with the Racers and led them to their second consecutive campaign of winning 30 games or more. The Racers were 30-25, coming on the heels of a 2021 season that ended in the championship game of the OVC Tournament. That marks the first time since 1975-76 for a Murray State program to have accomplished that feat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.