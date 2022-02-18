MURRAY — Big things are being expected for Murray State in baseball this season, as evidenced by the Racers’ being predicted to finish second in the strong Ohio Valley Conference.
The Racers return plenty of pieces from a team that exceeded expectations by going 33-25 and 18-12 in OVC play, which was good enough for second place in the regular season. The Racers then reached the championship game of the OVC Tournament in Jackson, Tennessee before falling to regular-season champion Southeast Missouri.
And it is that experience that Racers Head Coach Dan Skirka said seems to be driving his players as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“That group from last year did a phenomenal job and we lost some of them but we bring back a very strong core from that and they’re hungry. They’ve talked about it a lot more than I have,” said Skirka, who is entering his fourth season in Murray. “But with getting that close and, with them getting a taste of it, I think that experience goes a long way. They’ve now been through the tournament and they’ve been right there (with a chance to win it) and they’ve been in the thick of it during the regular season.
“I think these guys we have returning have helped set the stage with what our expectations are and how we go about our business.”
Skirka said the core for this team consists of five returning starters. Catcher Alex Crump is back to handle what appears to be a strong pitching staff, along with middle infielder Jordan Holly and third baseman Bryson Bloomer, who was second on the team with 46 RBIs last year and led the team with 19 doubles. Brendan McCullough was in the outfield much of last season but he is moving to first base this season after hitting .299 and driving in 25 runs.
That leads to one of two Racers being tabbed as preseason All-OVC selections, center fielder Jake Slunder, who not only drove in 25 runs, he was the team’s top table setter on the bases with 25 stolen bases out of 27 attempts.
The other All-OVC preseason pick is on the pitching staff, left-hander Jacob Pennington, who Skirka said presents a challenge when it comes to determining how to play him.
“He’s a two-way player and he’s phenomenal,” the coach said of Pennington, who ended with a 3.38 ERA last year and a 5-2 record, most of which was compiled in a relief role. However, he also scored 15 runs and hit two home runs as an infielder. “He’s one of our best runners and he’s got some juice from the left side. Then, at the same time, he’s one of our best pitchers, so it’s tough to navigate that to make sure he gets his work both ways.”
Shane Burns and Cade Vernon are also pitchers on which Skirka said he will rely heavily this season.
