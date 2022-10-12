MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis players Natalie Slezakova and Paola Campigotto won their respective flights at the Missouri Valley Conference individual championships to take the first MVC conference titles in Murray State history. Slezakova earned the flight six singles championship while Campigotto took the flight seven title.
The Racers were the only team to win two flights in singles play. Slezakova took down individuals from Valparaiso, Drake, and Illinois-Chicago in route to her title while Campigotto earned wins over Belmont, Drake, and UIC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.