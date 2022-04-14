MURRAY — While the Murray State baseball team has struggled since winning its first eight games of the season, there has been a glaring bright spot.
Graduate outfielder Jake Slunder is batting a team-best .336 with a .509 slugging percentage, also tops on the team (15-16 with a loss at No. 25 Ole Miss on Tuesday).
During Sunday’s heartbreaking 11-10 loss to Southeast Missouri at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Slunder shined particularly bright for the Racers with the second three-home run game of his career.
Slunder became the first Racers player to achieve such a feat. Slunder also hit three home runs at Morehead State in 2021.
Murray Sate’s single-game record of four home runs is also tied for the OVC all-time mark, by Tyler Dixon (2016) and Tyler Lawrence (2015). Hitting four homers in a single-game has only been accomplished five times in OVC history with the others coming from Jamey Bennett of Morehead State (1979), Scott Pruneau of Southeast Missouri (1992) and Alex Holderbach of Eastern Kentucky (2018).
Murray State now has 10 instances of a player hitting three homers in a single game after it was first done in 1967 by Phil Hayden.
The Racers try to return to the win column at 5 p.m. today against UT Martin at Johnny Reagan Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.