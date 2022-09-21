MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced on Monday afternoon the hiring of Malone Smith as a volunteer assistant coach to round out the 2022-23 coaching staff. Smith will assist with the offense, coach outfielders, and run the on-campus recruiting for the program.
Prior to Murray State, Smith was an assistant coach at Walters State Community College for two years. At Walters State, the Senators made two consecutive Junior College World Series appearances finishing with a record of 61-7, 7th in the nation (2020-21) and 60-7, 3rd in the nation (2021-22).
