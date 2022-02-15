MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer and Racing Louisville FC announced on Monday that a spring scrimmage between the two sides would take place on March 12 in Louisville at the Racing Louisville training grounds.
The match will be closed to the public.
The Racers will be the only non-power-five team to play against the NWSL side this spring with Racing playing against Louisville, Florida State and Tennessee before meeting Murray State. Over the past five seasons, Murray State holds a .686 winning percentage and has tallied 57 wins in that span.
Racing Louisville FC played their first match in 2021 as the newest expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League. The side plays their home games at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, along with USL members Louisville City FC.
