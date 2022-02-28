MACON, Ga. — Murray State softball (9-5) has now won seven of their last nine games, taking both games against Middle Tennessee (4-10), 6-3, and Mercer (3-11), 3-2 on the closing day of the Mercer Invitational on Saturday in Macon, Georgia.
Game One – Murray State 6, Middle Tennessee 3
A six-run sixth inning propelled the Racers to the comeback victory over the Blue Raiders.
After going down 2-0 in the third, Lily Fischer started the Racers’ rally with a leadoff single in the sixth. Four free bases from the MTSU, two walks and two errors, evened the game at two apiece. Gracie Osbron delivered the bases clearing, three-RBI double and Taylor Jackson extended the lead to 6-2 with an RBI single.
The Blue Raiders’ Amaya Harris homered in the seventh but it wasn’t enough as the Racers won 6-3.
Hannah James threw five complete innings, striking out six. Jenna Veber closed out the final two innings, not allowing a walk and striking out two.
Game Two – Murray State 3, Mercer 2
The bats picked up where they left off in the previous game jumping out to an early 1-0 lead on a Sierra Gilmore RBI double to score Jensen Striegel.
Mercer tied it at one in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run.
The reigning OVC Player of the Week, Logan Braundmeier continued her hot start to the season, smashing her team-leading third home run, a two-run shot to give the Racers a 3-1 lead in the fifth.
The Bears tried to answer but were only able to push one run across as Kamryn Carcich (0-0) shut the door in the circle to earn her first save of the season with Veber (6-1) picking up the win.
