MURRAY – Murray State’s Hannah James and Lindsey Carroll combined for a no-hitter Sunday in Game 1 of a softball doubleader with Kentucky Wesleyan.
James threw 5.1 innings, striking out 10, walking none. Carroll closed out the final 1.2 innings, throwing only 12 pitches, nine of which were strikes.
Offensively, the Racers used two big innings to cruise to a 7-0 victory. Redshirt junior Gracie Osbron paced the way going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, with two extra-base hits, a double and a triple. Carroll launched a two-run home run and Sierra Gilmore went 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
In Game 2, Murray State again used two innings to do their scoring, putting three runs in each the third and fourth innings. Redshirt senior Jensen Striegel and freshman Isabella Wilson each scored two runs for the Racers.
Gilmore tripled and scored while freshman Erin Lackey drew two walks and scored a run.
Redshirt senior Logan Braundmeier and Osbron also drove in runs for Murray State.
