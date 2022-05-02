MURRAY — Not much of any real substance usually comes from game-situation scrimmage football games, such as Thursday’s Murray State Spring Game.
However, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said he saw plenty of things about which to be happy with his players. The biggest of these was the intensity of his players, even though they were playing for, really, nothing but the fact that they could enjoy their favorite athletic activity during the off-season.
“Oh they love the game. I think they would’ve played until midnight if we’d let them, but that’s what keeps them working so hard in practice, in weight training and all of the other stuff they go through,” Hood said. “I thought things went really well. I think, usually, in spring and fall camp, your defense is always ahead of the offense and, in our last scrimmage (earlier in the month), our offense had a really good scrimmage and had some success, so I felt like the defense had a little bit fuller of a cup of motivation to play well.
“Our defense did a really nice job of kind of controlling the game, creating some turnovers and stopping the run, but, offensively, we did some good things as well. All of our quarterbacks (including 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year DJ Williams) got meaningful reps and that’s good because we’re really kind of young at that position, but we’ve got experience with DJ taking over halfway through the season last year.”
The defense did have the better of the action Thursday on the scoreboard, winning 20-10 based on a unique scoring system that Hood said was designed to give both sides equal chances to score.
Hood also said the Spring Game was shortened a bit in an effort to preserve players’ health, a huge issue last season as the Racers fought a injury bug the whole fall. A welcome sight for Racers fans Thursday, and through the entire spring for that matter, was receivers DeQuan Dallas and LaMartez Brooks running on the field. Both were seniors last year and were injured, but they are opting for an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and both instantly dependable big targets for Williams come this fall.
Hood there have been injury issues this spring with the offensive line, which prompted Thursday’s game being shortened. However, he said none of those ailments were serious. Players now will finish the current academic year before going into a six-week period for volunteer workouts before returning to Murray for the start of preseason training in the first part of July.
