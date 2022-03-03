(TNS) MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday’s game against the Grizzlies opened with a couple of plays that gave the Spurs hope that maybe, just maybe, things would be different this time against Ja Morant.
Seconds after Steven Adams won the opening tip against Jakob Poeltl to put the ball in Morant’s hands, NBA steals leader Dejounte Murray poked it away from his fellow All-Star to race downcourt for an uncontested layup.
Murray followed that defensive gem by blocking Morant’s first field goal attempt at the rim.
But from there, it all went south for the Spurs.
Powered by Morant’s franchise-record 52 points, Memphis won 118-105 to continue its mastery of Murray and Co. and put a damper on an otherwise respectable rodeo road trip.
“Did we hold him to 50?” coach Gregg Popovich joked after Morant’s spectacular performance gave the Grizzlies their franchise-best fifth win in a row over the Spurs. “I thought if we held him to the 40s, we’d be OK.”
In setting a franchise scoring mark for the second game in a row after pumping in 46 against the Bulls on Saturday in Chicago, Morant recorded his second consecutive outing of 40-plus against the Spurs after torching them for 41 last month in San Antonio.
Morant going nuts against the Spurs is nothing new. In the six games he has played against them since the start of last season, he has scored 30-plus four times, 40-plus three times and 50-plus once.
On Monday, he compiled a season’s worth of highlight-reel plays in 34 minutes.
“He’s a beautiful player,” Popovich said. “What else can you say about him? It’s not just that he’s athletic. Everybody says, ‘He’s athletic.’ Somebody says, ‘He’s a freak of nature because he’s so fast.’ OK, he’s got some athletic ability, even a lot. So do a lot of those guys. But he makes decisions. He knows what is going on on the court, he passes the basketball. He inherently understands space. He knows where he is on the court, knows where everybody else is.
“... So, you combine that cerebral part of his game with his athleticism and you’ve got a special kid.”
Morant had 29 by halftime. The highlights included throwing down a dunk over the 7-foot Poeltl and hitting an improbable buzzer-beater at the end of the half in which he hung in the air to sink a 19-foot fadeaway from the left baseline over Josh Primo after hauling in a length-of-the-court inbound pass from Adams with 0.4 seconds left.
That miraculous bucket gave the Grizzlies a 68-58 lead and overshadowed even his scaling of Mt. Poeltl and a 3 he hit from near half court with the shot clock running down.
“It’s got to be the 50 (points),” Morant said when asked what was most memorable from the signature performance.
“I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches,” he added. “They believe in me and have all the confidence in the world that I’ll make the right plays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.