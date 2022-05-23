TUSCALOOSA — NCAA Softball Tournament newcomer Murray State struck first against PAC-12 power Stanford Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional on the campus of the University of Alabama.
However, it was the Cardinal flexing its muscle in the late innings to break free from a 1-1 tie and win by a 3-1 score at Rhoads Stadium. The win moved second-seeded Stanford (37-19) into an encounter this afternoon with top-seeded host Alabama, a 3-0 winner over fourth-seeded Tennessee-Chattanooga in Friday’s first game.
Murray State did not seem to show any effects from a Wednesday incident in which the team’s bus was involved in a collision with a log truck on a highway north of Tuscaloosa. That resulted in a coach and two players being treated and released from a hospital.
Instead, the Racers scored on their first at-bat of the game. Lily Fischer, who ranked fifth in the NCAA this season for being hit by pitches, lived up to that reputation by taking a fastball from Stanford hurler Alana Vawter in the leg. Sierra Gilmore, Most Outstanding Player of last week’s Ohio Valley Conference tourney, then followed that with a single up the middle and that was followed by Gracie Osbron being hit by another Vawter delivery to load the bases with one out.
Taylor Jackson then gave her team a 1-0 lead with a ground-out that moved Gilmore to third base and Osbron to third. That was then followed by a duel between Vawter and hitter Lindsey Carroll in which Carroll narrowly missed increasing the lead with a couple of hard line drives down the left-field line as she fouled off five straight pitches. Eventually, Vawter won the battle by getting Carroll to pop out on the infield, avoiding further damage.
“That’s something we’ve been able to do a lot this year (take the lead early),” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson.”We’ve had production from different parts of our lineup throughout the year. so it was no surprise that we got it from the top right away. We’d been scouting them the best we could, being we hadn’t seen them before, but we were doing a really good job of putting balls in play and I think it sparked us early on.”
OVC Pitcher of the Year Hannah James had the Cardinal bats under control through the first inning, then encountered problems in the second. A walk and a single set up Johnna Schroeder’s infield single that tied the game, 1-1. James (three hits, two strikeouts) would continue into the fourth inning before being lifted for reliever Jenna Veber.
Meanwhile, Vawter got stronger. She only allowed one base runner the rest of the game and that came on an Erin Lackey single in the fifth with the game still tied. Lackey would be erased as she attempted to steal second. Vawter earned the win by allowing only three hits, while her teammates supported her with seven.
And that play seemed to inspire the Cardinal, because it would push across two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to eventually decide the game. After Veber ended a Cardinal threat in the fourth, Kaitlynn Lim found the left-center field gap for a two-run double and a 3-1 lead.
“Just get better,” Vawter said of her thoughts after the rocky first inning. “Everybody knew it wasn’t my best and I knew it wasn’t my best, so it was a matter of getting back out there knowing it’s the same softball, even though it is the postseason, it is still the same softball and my teammtes had my back the whole way.”
“I thought our team did a good job of settling in and staying tough,” said Stanford Head Coach Jessica Allister.”We knew Murray State was going to be good and they are a ballclub.”
Murray State appeared to have a threat brewing in the seventh when Jackson led off with a line drive to right that landed in front of Lim. Instead, Lim fielded the ball and immediately threw to first in an attempt throw Jackson out. Initially, Jackson was called safe, but instant replay showed the ball indeed beat Jackson to the bag, resulting in the call being overturned.
This game was a far cry from the programs’ only other meeting way back in 2011. On that occasion, at an event in Fullerton, California, the Cardinal won by a 14-2 count.
Osbron’s hit-by-pitch proved very costly, though. After the first inning, she discovered she was unable to hold a bat, which immediately triggered suspicion that the pitch had caused more damage than previously thought; she was struck on her left arm. It is believed that Osbron was taken to the campus’ football facility for x-rays.
She later was seen with her arm in a splint and she did not play for the remainder of the tournament.
