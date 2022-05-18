MURRAY — NCAA Softball Tournament opponents Murray State and Stanford have only met one time ahead of Friday’s first-round contest in the Tuscaloosa Regional at the University of Alabama.
It came in 2011 when Murray State headed to Fullerton, California, for an early-season event. There, the Racers faced the PAC-12 powerhouse and lost 14-2.
The box score from that game shows that the Cardinal (yes, that’s “Cardinal,” not “Cardinals”) hit three home runs that day and outhit the Racers, 12-7. The Racers did have two players end with multiple hits —Megan Glosser (2-for-3 with a double and a run scored) and Jenna Bradley (2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored).
What will Friday’s game at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa bring? The Racers obviously are hoping for something much different than what occurred in 2011, and Head Coach Kara Amundson said earlier this week that she fully accepts that the Racers (40-16-1), who are making their first-ever NCAA appearance, are the underdog against a program that has two College World Series and five NCAA Super Regional appearances, and she does not seem too bothered by it.
“I don’t think too many people filling out their softball brackets would be picking Murray State to upset them,” Amundson said, “but if they know anything about Murray State athletics, then they know we’re gritty and you can’t count us out for sure.
“They are in the PAC-12, they’re a very powerful program and are always going to be solid, but I think we match up pretty well and can give them a good game.”
Along with its CWS and Super Regional showings, the Cardinal has been to the regional stage 19 times and this will be its seventh appearance in the tournament since 2010, the year Murray State’s program was born.
This year’s Stanford team boasts a solid 36-15 record and will enter Tuscaloosa on an emotional high after taking two of three games from national power and fellow PAC-12 foe Arizona in Tucson.
The PAC-12 has long been known for preparing its teams for the postseason with past national champs Arizona, UCLA and Washington as residents. That also means, just from the conference season alone, those teams will face very difficult schedules annually.
However, the Cardinal has also faced some of the best from other parts of the country. This includes an Oklahoma State team with whom the Cardinal split this season that just upended arch rival and No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma in the title game of the Big-12 Tournament. There is one common opponent between the Racers and Cardinal and that was DePaul early in the season.
The Racers fell to the Blue Demons by a 3-2 score, while the Cardinal also lost, 6-5, in nine innings.
As a team, the Cardinal is hitting .270, while holding opponents to .211. Stanford has four players batting .300 or better, led by Taylor Gindlesperger at .354. Kaitlyn Lum leads Stanford with seven home runs. The Cardinal is also 48-of-54 on stolen base attempts this season with Gindlesperger leading the way at 13-of-16.
In the circle, Kylie Chung has a 1.50 ERA to lead the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.