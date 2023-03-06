Perry vs. Drake

Murray State guard Rob Perry (2) finds room for a shot Friday night against Drake defenders Tucker Devries (12), D.J. Wilkins (0) and Darnell Brody in the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at St. Louis.  

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

ST. LOUIS — The positive side of Friday night’s quarterfinal game of Murray State’s inaugural appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament with Drake is that this matchup did not moderately resemble the previous two.

On those occasions, the Bulldogs’ talent and experience as a team that had won at least 25 games the past three seasons, seemed to show against a Racer squad whose players had only been together since May or June of last year. Both games resulted in easy wins for the Bulldogs, who seemed to be class of The Valley much of the season.

