As you have figured out, this is going to be about the current pursuit to find the new head men’s basketball coach at Murray State. There is one caveat I wish to express up front.
You will not see any names mentioned, when it comes to candidates. I have found that this is probably pointless anyway, plus it only serves to stir up more uncertainty.
The only names you will see are the people directly involved in this — the players and Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, the man on the front lines of this decision, along with several other people.
So, now that those matters are out of the way, let’s get right to the heart of the matter. This is a huge deal, folks.
In Murray State men’s basketball, we are talking about THE most well-known entity on this campus when it comes to a national reputation. Yes, I said “national.” The success of this program has now lasted long enough that it has earned that level of recognition.
Academians will hate this but it’s true. This program is a big reason students want to come here to pursue their studies. Sorry, but that’s reality and it’s been that way ever since Murray State won its first NCAA Tournament game in 1988. When it comes to this university, this basketball program is as important as the gold depository at Fort Knox. It literally is the gold standard.
That is why this decision on the next coach is paramount, especially at this time. There are a lot of moving pieces at work here that need to be considered.
First, and foremost, is the current team. There are a lot of guys hanging on this decision, because it will determine whether they’re here for the 2022-23 season. We know guard Tevin Brown will not be among them and we wish him the best of luck in his professional career. However, there are still several important pieces to the team that just went 31-3 and, I’m going ahead and saying it, if not for some questionable calls at key times in Indianapolis, might have been playing Purdue tonight in Philadelphia instead of Saint Peter’s. This is the last I’ll say about it … the Racers got a very tough whistle, in my opinion, and someone needs to say it.
Returning to the issue at hand, in case you forgot, guys like Skipper, Trae, DJ and Carter weren’t here this time last year. That brings up another big issue. The transfer portal is imposing and can build or tear down a team. To keep Trae and DJ and Juice, DaQuan and, possibly, KJ (still maintaining his college eligibility after declaring for the NBA Draft), they have to be on board with this hire, regardless of who it is.
Then, there is the recruiting class scheduled to land here soon. Folks, even if KJ doesn’t return, the pieces in place already can do a ton of damage next season, our first in the Missouri Valley Conference. You see it in major college football all of the time, where a coach takes another job and the big recruiting class he has accumulated falls apart. That can’t happen here.
In other words, and not to add pressure, this is an important time for Kevin and his team. You know what, though? Not only do they know that, I think they’re up to the challenge.
Bringing me immediate comfort is Kevin’s pedigree. He is a disciple of the man now widely seen as the best major college athletics director in America, Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart. That is never a bad thing to have at a time like this.
And Kevin seems to be following Barnhart’s path for success. Look at UK and what they’re doing not just in the “Big 2” of men’s basketball and football but the other sports in Lexington. Softball is now routinely making the NCAA Tournament, as is baseball. Track and field doesn’t just have athletes doing well in the crucible that is the SEC but UK has athletes making noise at the NCAA level too. The women’s basketball program won the SEC Tournament this year and has reached the NCAA Tournament several times in Barnhart’s tenure.
At Murray State, track and field is doing very well, softball is rapidly getting better, baseball may have one of its best seasons in a long time and women’s basketball is coming off its best season since 2009, just to name a few. And yes, let’s talk about football for a minute.
Dean Hood was Kevin’s first major hire since becoming AD, and while we’re still very early in the tenure, I think we can safely say he has been a success with two winning seasons in a row for the first time in 20 years. Picked way down in the OVC, Hood guided the Racers to the cusp of an unlikely OVC title in spring 2021.
What he did this past fall might have actually been more impressive, convincing his players that it was worth it to keep fighting in the face of one of the worst injury bugs I’ve ever seen and knowing the OVC title was long gone. That team won its last three games to go 6-5 overall and, coupled with what appears to be a very strong recruiting class, Murray State football is riding a big wave of momentum into this fall. Yes, Hood’s hire has been a success and that is why I think Kevin and company will find the right person to succeed Matt McMahon.
They know what is riding on this, and with Kevin having learned from Barnhart, I think Murray State is in a good position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.