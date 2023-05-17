LOUISVILLE — Thunderstorms dropped heavy rain in the Louisville area Tuesday and caused the cancellation of Murray State’s baseball game that afternoon with non-conference Bellarmine.
This was to have been the Racers’ final tuneup before an important series this weekend with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Southern Illinois. That series starts Friday at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray.
As far as The Valley standings are concerned, the Racers have a chance to inch their way into a top-four finish for the regular season. As the series with the Salukis looms on the immediate horizon, Murray State sits in a tie for fifth with Illinois-Chicago at 12-12 in league play. That is only one game behind fourth-place Evansville.
Murray State is clearly not getting an easy end to its inaugural season in The Valley as it will be facing an SIU team that sits third at 14-10. Evansville and UIC both have tie-breaker advantages on the Racers as each team won their three-game series this season in Murray.
However, the schedule maker did not do Evansville or UIC any favors either as they will square off with each other this weekend in Chicago. Yes, both Evansville and UIC have the tie-breakers on the Racers, but there is still a path for them.
If the Racers can win two games, they will win the series and be tied with SIU. Murray State would also win the tie-breaker with SIU for winning the series. A sweep would put the Racers one game ahead of the Salukis and it would not matter how things went in Chicago. The Racers would finish in the top four.
If last season is any indication, fans should prepare to stay awhile this weekend as both games between Murray State and SIU went to extra innings with each team winning on the other’s home field with the Salukis’ win coming in 11 innings at Reagan and the Racers’ victory needing 12 innings in Carbondale.
