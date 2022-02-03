MURRAY —Racer Basketball wants a lot of fans in the CFSB Center for the final three home basketball dates of the 2021-22 season and MSU Athletics trying to assist with this cause.
The final home games for Racer Basketball includes Saturday against SIUE with a doubleheader at 5and 7 p.m. The men’s games with Austin Peay (Feb. 17) and Belmont (Feb. 24) will be aired to a national television audience on ESPNU at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Pregame bus routes begin running 90 minutes prior to tip off of the men’s game and will run to just past tip off time. There are pickup locations at Regents Hall, sorority suites and ATO house on Poplar Street, AGR house, Campus Evolution round-about and CEV north office building.
Postgame return bus rides will load at Gate-C of the CFSB Center and begin running once a bus reaches capacity. The buses will keep picking up students to one hour after the game. Bus passengers must remain seated while the bus is in motion. Food or drink is not allowed on the bus and bags or other items cannot occupy the aisle or exit pathways.
Murray State Athletics gives a special thanks to the Calloway County School District for providing the transportation.
