MURRAY —Set pieces are a key component for any soccer team and this was exhibited in a big way Thursday afternoon for Murray State.
The Racers scored all of its goals on these types of plays as they jumped to a big early lead before holding off Ohio Valley Conference preseason favorite Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, 3-2, at Cutchin Field with junior midfielder Hailey Cole being involved in all three scores.
She scored once on a free kick, another time on a corner kick and had the assist on the other goal, a rebound off another free kick, all in the first 25 minutes of the match.
“My job is just to get the ball into the box and give us a chance to put it in,” Cole said of her contributions to the hot start. “It was huge, especially coming off a big battle with (OVC foe Morehead State on Sunday, which resulted in a 2-1 win at Cutchin). Now, I think this gives us motivation for our next match against UT Martin (Sunday in Martin, Tennessee).”
After the Racers (now 8-6 overall, 3-2 in OVC play) built the lead, the Cougars (6-7, 2-3) began making a comeback bid. Lily Schnieders scored an unassisted goal about a minute after Cole’s second goal off the corner kick to cut the lead to 3-1.
The Cougars drew closer early in the second half as forward Maria Haro scored off a pass from teammate Mackenzie Litzsinger. However, except for a few moments of uncertainty, Murray State kept the Cougars from mounting too many serious threats the rest of the way.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game. That’s what happens when you have two OVC juggernauts clash head-to-head,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge, praising the quality of play on both sides Thursday. “I’m sure for a neutral fan this was just an unbelievable game to watch (both teams had four saves from their goal-keepers and the Racers only owned a 12-10 edge in shots). I’d be lying if I said that (he did not think his team could score as well as it did early). I knew we had the potential. We just had to put it together.
“But this was a game where both teams are very similar. We both love to attack, though, right now, I think both teams are struggling to stop someone else from scoring. Off that, I knew this was probably going to be a high-scoring game and I believe we could have scored more, to be quite honest.
“The second goal for them wasn’t the one that got them back in the game. We gave them a pretty cheap one on their first one and that kind of gave them a lifeline going into the second half. If we had went in up 3-0 (at the half), we would have been a lot more comfortable.”
Defender Audrey Henry scored the first goal of the Racers’ onslaught by heading in a Cole direct kick from the left side of the field about 15 minutes into the match. Four minutes later, she sent another direct kick into the SIUE box from about 25 yards from the left side, where bounced through a mass of humanity before going into the net. The corner kick from the left side that came in the 24th minute was similar, again going through the mass of players before bounding into the net.
