MURRAY — Sometimes, the opposing team does not follow the script for Senior Day of a home team.
That is what happened Sunday afternoon as Murray State tried to make fan favorites Rod Thomas and DJ Burns’ final men’s basketball appearances at the CFSB Center a success. Visiting Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso had other ideas.
That is why this became a classic as both teams fought to survive in the late going before the Racers finally made the necessary plays to emerge with a 77-76 overtime win that moved them to 16-14 overall and 11-9 in The Valley, while Valpo fell to 11-20, 5-15.
The game finally settled, guard Thomas, who made his first start as a Racer and met it by hitting a 3-pointer to open the game, and forward Burns, who scored a team-high 21 points and added eight rebounds, were able to finally enjoy the moment. And it became quite emotional.
“I just want to thank you,” Thomas told the fans. He started in the program as a walk-on out of nearby Paducah Tilghman High School for current Louisiana State Head Coach Matt McMahon and became one of the inspirational leaders of the team.
As they watched a video on the scoreboard above the court, both Thomas and Burns shed tears as they were surrounded by their teammates.
“Murray has completely changed my life. The love and support that I get from you guys. Man! I’m blessed,” Thomas said. “Thank you for this staff. Thank you for my Racer teammates ... my family. God is good, and all I can do is say thank you.”
The team’s feelings toward Thomas were reflected in a specially-designed t-shirt that every player wore Sunday. They bore his name and his number — 25 — along with the message “In Rod We Trust” on the front.
Since arriving in Murray last year as a transfer from Southern in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Burns has been the player most likely to ask for the fans’ help during important moments of games, frequently waving his arms to earn more noise. His comments at the close of Sunday seemed to say all when it comes to how he feels about his home of the past two years.
“I’m from New Orleans. You welcomed me and I’ve never felt love like this. I’ll never forget it,” Burns said. “What a great day! First of all, I appreciate all of you for coming out and helping me enjoy this day with me and Rod. It means the world to us.
“I mean everything I’m saying. I’ll appreciate Murray forever.”
The game seemed headed for disaster early, though. After Thomas’ three almost shook The Bank to its foundation, the Racers, perhaps a bit too excited about the game, began making mistakes. Turnovers fueled a big Beacons run that resulted in as much as a 12-point lead but the Racers were able to erase that before halftime and led. 33-32, at the break.
Then, it appeared the Beacons were in trouble as Burns scored eight straight points out of the second-half gate to establish as much as a six-point lead in the early stages. However, as the game continued, Murray State started encountering difficulty on offense, which resulted in not capitalizing on Valpo turnovers and, eventually, Valpo regaining the lead and threatening to put the Racers away.
In the final few minutes of the half, Murray State went 2-of-12 from the field and fell behind by as many as five points. However, it found a way to stay alive and JaCobi Wood’s follow bomb with 5.9 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime tied at 65-65.
In overtime, the Racers regained their shooting stroke enough to open as much as a five-point lead before Valpo tied it at 76-76 in the final seconds. That left enough time for Racer guard Brian Moore Jr. to be fouled on a drive to the basket with 0.5 seconds left as he hit one free throw for the win, missing the second to allow the clock to expire.
Guard Quincy Anderson had 15 points off the bench for Murray State, while Wood ended with 13 and Moore 11. Valpo’s brilliant center, Ben Krikke, led all scorers with 24 points.
