CONWAY, Ark. — The Murray State Women’s Tennis team began their season with a very successful weekend at the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway, Arkansas. The invitational played host to 10 teams this weekend including an SEC opponent in the University of Arkansas.
The Racers had a strong first day of the tournament (Sep. 17) finishing the day with a 12-6 overall team record. Jordina Font, Annika Pschorr, Marit Kreugel and Natalie Slezakova went a perfect 2-0 and advanced to the finals in their respective flights.
Kreugel and Gabrielle Geolier advanced to the semi-finals on Friday in their doubles draw and would win third place on the weekend.
Following an extensive day on Friday in which the matches lasted nearly 13 total hours, the Racers would once again have a great day of matches on Saturday.
Pschorr and Slezakova won the championship in their flights while Font and Kreugel came in runner-up in their draws. Sarah Bureau won third place in her respective flight.
“It was a great first tournament overall. We went to the tournament with the mindset of competing for every ball but not letting the outcome and results dictate how we were going to play, and the girls did a fantastic job with that,” Head Coach Jorge Caetano said about the weekend.
