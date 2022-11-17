MURRAY — Winners of their last two games, the Murray State Racers hope to cap a tumultuous 2022 football season with a big win Saturday at Southeast Missouri.
Like everything this season, it will not be easy to claim. Those two wins came after the Racers took losses in their first eight outings as injuries to key players dashed expectations of winning the Ohio Valley Conference and making an appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs for the second straight year.
The Redhawks have had the kind of season Murray State believed it could have, entering Saturday’s regular season finale ranked 17th in the latest FCS poll and armed with a strong 8-2 overall record and a perfect 4-0 in OVC play. Still, the Racers seem to be in a much better position to repeat last season’s feat of fighting all of the adversity to win their last three games with a 19-3 win over OVC opponent Tennessee State and last week’s 27-9 win over Robert Morris.
In both of those games, the Racers played what Head Coach Dean Hood describes as “Racer football,” emphasizing a strong running game and a strong defense against the run.
“You look at our rushing totals, we’ve been 300, 200 and 249 the last three ballgames,” said Hood, whose team scored three rushing touchdowns in the win over Robert Morris. “(Cortezz Jones) is looking like me if I went out with a bunch of elementary kids and they’re trying to hang all over me and can’t get me down. That’s what his runs look like right now and (starting running back Damonta Witherspoon) scored on a run where there were about four or five missed tackles, and it wasn’t because those guys were poor tacklers either.
“So, we had 249 to (Robert Morris’) 74 and it wasn’t like they didn’t try to run. That’s a heck of a day for your defense and (the offense) did put them in a bad spot several times (including three lost fumbles, a blocked punt and three missed field goals), but they did a nice job of responding.”
Murray State’s increased morale about its situation will be needed at Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon.
“They’re a quality team and that’s why they’ve got so many wins,” said Hood, describing the Redhawks as big and physical on both sides of the line of the scrimmage. This includes a defense that is tops in the OVC for points allowed, as well as stopping the run.
“They’re big up front (Steven Lewis, 6-1, 289 pounds), (Lundel Manuel (6-2, 295), (Harris Adams (6-3, 307) and (LaWillliam Holmes, 6-2, 300) are all big dudes. Their linebackers are all really good and have got a lot of size. They’re just huge, strong, tough guys.”
On the offense, SEMO is once again led by running back Geno Hess, who has already amassed 1,000 yards this season and 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent is only a sophomore, but seems much older and his numbers show that — 19 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Then, there is the receiving corps, led by senior Johnny King and his team-high 58 receptions.
“It seems like that kid has been playing there since the 1800s,” Hood said of the Redhawks’ experience. “Those receivers are also all tall. (King) is 6-4, they’ve got another guy 6-3, then you see their catches this season. You’ve got guys with 58, 46, 31, so you’ve got it on the throwing end and the running end and on the line.Those guys are all 300-plus. I mean, they’re a tough offense.”
Saturday also ends an era for a Murray State program that notched its 500th win in program history against Robert Morris. The game with SEMO is Murray State’s last in OVC play as the Racers will move to the Missouri Valley Football Conference next season.
Saturday’s game can be heard on the flagship station for Racer Sports, FROGGY 103, starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with kickoff set for 1 from Houck Stadium in Cape. The game will also be available for viewing on ESPN+.
