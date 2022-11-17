Spoon clincher

Murray State tight end Drayton Charlton-Perrin (88) begins to celebrate as he watches running back Damonta Witherspoon keep his balance after emerging from a group of Robert Morris tacklers with a clear path to the end zone Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Witherspoon's 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was the clinching score in the Racers' 27-9 win.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Winners of their last two games, the Murray State Racers hope to cap a tumultuous 2022 football season with a big win Saturday at Southeast Missouri.

Like everything this season, it will not be easy to claim. Those two wins came after the Racers took losses in their first eight outings as injuries to key players dashed expectations of winning the Ohio Valley Conference and making an appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs for the second straight year. 