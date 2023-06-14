MURRAY — Call it perfect timing.
As Monday night’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals entered its final stages, longtime Murray State basketball fan Lindy Suiter felt a need to have his cellphone at ready. He was watching Denver’s 94-89 win over Miami to clinch the franchise’s first-ever world championship and had a sneaky suspicion that ABC’s cameras might capture something worth remembering.
As the celebration inside Ball Arena in Denver raged, the image of former Murray State star Popeye Jones suddenly appeared on his big-screen television. Also appearing was Denver’s best player, like Jones in his playing days, a center, the NBA’s two-time Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic. They hugged and Jones, an assistant coach for the Nuggets, told Jokic three times, ‘Thank you ... thank you ... thank you!”
And Suiter caught it all.
“That’s why I turned (the video camera to his phone) on ... seeing all of these hugs and stuff, I figured, ‘Surely, Popeye has got to get into this picture eventually!’ And, of course, I lucked out with him being with Joker (Jokic’s nickname),” he said Tuesday of the video that he later downloaded to his Facebook account. “But I’m just excited for (Jones), especially to see his emotions and what he said.
“How he reacted really sunk in as far as how special that was to him. I knew exactly what he was saying ‘Thank you’ for. He had never won the big one.
In fact, until he became an assistant coach, shortly after his playing career ended in 2004, Jones never even sniffed the NBA Playoffs, putting him in some not-so-desired company. He was one of the few players in NBA history to have not played a minute of playoff ball, including 2003 when Dallas did participate in the Western Conference Playoffs but Jones was not placed on the Mavericks’ roster.
Jones played for six different teams as a power forward, one of which was the Nuggets.
He also has been part of four coaching staffs. He just completed his second season in Denver.
“I think someone Tweeted about how he had all of those years where he had played and all of those years he had been an assistant coach, which I think is 25 years combined? To never be able to participate even in the Finals, then to get a world championship really is cool for one of our all-time greats,” Suiter said. “It just adds to his resume as a legend at Murray State and it’s just another wild thing to come along as a result of Racer basketball.
“It just enhances the brand that much more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.