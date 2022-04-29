NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns may finally be justifying their No. 1 seed in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.
After looking very shaky at times in their opening-round series with No. 8 seed New Orleans, the Suns put the Pelicans away with a business-like performance Thursday night. And former Murray State star Cameron Payne was part of it.
The Suns’ backup at point guard only had three points but he played solid defense in his 14 minutes on the floor, which included two steals, as his mates took over down the stretch and eliminated the pesky Pelicans, 115-109, in the Big Easy, ending the series in six games.
Payne was not able to recapture his offensive prowess from Tuesday night’s critical Game 5 performance in Phoenix, where he scored 12 points, but he will be part of a Round 2 series against either Utah or Dallas that begins next week.
Payne’s Game 5 showing, where he hit 2-of-3 shots from 3-point range, was a welcome sight for the Suns and their fans as it provided needed a big counter punch for Phoenix’s future Hall of Famer at point guard, Chris Paul. Paul had appeared fatigued in a Game 4 loss in which the Pelicans seemed to boast about how they were able to wear down the veteran by using multiple young players to apply constant defensive pressure.
With Payne’s production in Tuesday’s Game 5 win, Paul was given badly-needed help. The only negative was Payne falling into serious foul trouble and eventually fouling out.
Perhaps Payne helped Paul have more energy Thursday, as the veteran had a much better game than he had Sunday in New Orleans. Paul had 33 points in Game 6 and played 36 minutes, showing no signs of the fatigue that had been so evident Sunday.
The Suns had to dig deep against a young and feisty Pelicans team. Phoenix trailed by 10 points at halftime and, after grabbing the lead late in the third quarter, fell behind again and trailed by three heading to the final quarter.
After catching the Pelicans again, the teams traded the lead until the final two minutes. That is when former Kentucky star Devin Booker, who had not played since injuring a hamstring in Game 2, drilled a 3-pointer to put the Suns up 106-104. Phoenix did not trail again from that point as Mykel Bridges’ dunk off a turnover increased the lead to four shortly after Booker’s go-ahead shot.
Booker ended with 13 points and his return now seems to give the Suns an added edge moving forward.
Meanwhile, Payne, who was 0-for-the-playoffs from 3-point range before hitting his two bombs Tuesday, continues to try and get his stroke more solid. He was 1-for-4 Thursday and had a chance to tie the game at the end of the third quarter, but had the ball go in and out of the basket.
His trey at the end of the third quarter Tuesday helped stem a developing New Orleans surge and left the Suns up by double digits. n
