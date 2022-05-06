PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns are two games away from returning to the NBA Western Conference finals.
Wednesday night, the Suns rode future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul’s huge fourth quarter to a 129-109 win over Dallas at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. That leaves the Suns up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series.
Phoenix is the defending Western Conference champion and had a 2-0 lead in last year’s NBA Finals with Milwaukee before the Bucks roared back to win the next four straight games and the title.
Payne has yet to have games like he had for Phoenix in last year’s playoff run in which he was frequently scoring in the upper-teens, even 20s. However, his main contribution appears to be with defense as he is rarely allowing men he is guarding to score.
Payne played 12 minutes Wednesday night and scored four points on 2-for-4 shooting from the field. He grabbed two rebounds and had four assists. In Game 1 on Monday, a 121-114 win for the Suns, he had nine points and had five assists.
Paul, as he has been so far in the playoffs, was the story Wednesday. He scored 28 points, which was actually two behind former Kentucky standout Devin Booker for team-high honors. However, 14 of those came in a fourth quarter in which the Suns, who led only 89-83 at the end of the third stanza, outscored the Mavericks, 40-26 in the final 12 minutes. Dallas had taken its first lead of the series during the second quarter and led 60-58 at halftime.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who had 45 points in Game 1, was outstanding again, tallying 35 points Wednesday but, again, had no scoring help from his teammates.
Phoenix now takes its 2-0 lead to Dallas, where the teams will play Game 3 tonight. The game will be shown on ESPN, starting at 8:30.
•••
In addition, former Murray State star Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies are tied at 1-1 in their Western Conference series with Golden State.
Those teams resume that series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
