Payne Western champ

Cameron Payne dances with Phoenix teammates after the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers to win the Western Conference finals in 2021 in Los Angeles. Payne had been instrumental in the four-game sweep, including a 29-point performance in a starting role in Game 2. Sunday, the former Murray State star was traded to San Antonio after seeming to be the front runner to succeed future Hall of Famer Chris Paul as the Suns’ starting point guard.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

SAN ANTONIO— After Phoenix dealt future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a trade a few weeks ago with Washington, then Golden State, it appeared that former Murray State star Cameron Payne was in line to be Paul’s successor at the position after serving three years as his understudy.

Then, came Sunday. 