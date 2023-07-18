SAN ANTONIO— After Phoenix dealt future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a trade a few weeks ago with Washington, then Golden State, it appeared that former Murray State star Cameron Payne was in line to be Paul’s successor at the position after serving three years as his understudy.
Payne was traded himself, going to fellow NBA Western Conference opponent San Antonio, where he will be under the leadership of one of the NBA’s all-time great coaches in Gregg Popovich, who has led the Spurs to five world championships in a tenure that will enter its 24th year.
In the trade with Washington shortly after the close of the NBA season, Phoenix entered into a deal that sent Paul to Washington in exchange for, among others, guard Bradley Beal. That appeared to be opening the path for Paul to be the starter at point guard in the desert as Beal is not a point guard, but a shooting guard, which gave the Suns a third dynamic scorer to go with future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant and former Kentucky shooting guard Devin Booker.
However, all along there was instability brewing for Payne’s situation, particularly when it came to the head coaching position in Phoenix. Despite lifting the Suns from perhaps the NBA’s worst team four years ago to the NBA Finals in 2021, Head Coach Monty Williams, who has known Payne since his first NBA stop in Oklahoma City (after being taken with the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft), where Williams was an assistant at the time, was fired after this past season. Williams has since been hired as head coach in Detroit.
Meanwhile, two other things were against the former Murray State star. First, he was injury prone in Phoenix, particularly this past season when he missed a large chunk of it with a foot problem that developed in December, after Payne had started 14 games in Paul’s absence from his own injury woes. That foot issue did not resolve itself until mid-March.
Then, Payne was injured in the next-to-final regular season contest against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Payne appeared to finally be returning to the form he had displayed earlier in the season and had already scored 11 points halfway through the second quarter. Then, on a driving layup, he was bumped in mid-air and landed awkwardly, with his lower back taking the brunt of the punishment.
Payne missed the first three games of Phoenix’s Western Conference Playoffs series with the Los Angeles Clippers, which the Suns did win in five games. Payne played all six games against eventual world champion Denver in the second round and finished with a flourish, scoring a career-high 31 points in a blowout loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 in Phoenix.
The other factor going against Payne staying in Phoenix was money. Payne is entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed after the 2021 NBA Finals run that ended with a six-game loss to Milwaukee.
That deal is for $6.5 million for next season. Jettisoning that frees space for Phoenix to pursue other players and it acted quickly by signing 7’2” center Bol Bol, who was a free agent from Orlando.
In exchange for Payne, Phoenix receives a second-round draft pick from the Spurs, along with cash.
San Antonio has not advanced to the playoffs since 2019 and won its last NBA title in 2014 with a five-game win over Miami in the Finals. This past season, the Spurs were dead last in the Western Conference, tied with Houston at 22-60.
However, there is buzz in San Antonio with the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7’4” and is expected to quickly become a big force for the Spurs. He was the No. 1 overall choice in the NBA Draft.
