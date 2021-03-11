JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—One of the candidates to be highly decorated at the end of the season in the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State’s Raeshya Surendran, continues to perform at a high level in the spring 2021. The MSU senior had a 27th place finish at the UNF Collegiate, a women’s event at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
Surendran carded scores of 74-76-78-228, while other MSU scores and finishes included Ana Garcia Picchi in 39th place on scores of 79-72-80=231 and Payton Carter in 62nd place after rounds of 82-78-77=231. Briana McMinn had scores of 81-81-81=243 and finished in 77th and T91 Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria was 91st on scores of 86-78-92=256.
The Racers’ best score of the 54-hole event was the middle round with a 304, but it was bookended by a pair of 316’s for a total score of 936 and a spot in 13th place in the field of 17 teams. Host North Florida won their home event with a score of 878 and a one shot win over Sam Houston at 888.
The Jacksonville Golf & Country Club played to a par 72 and a length of 5,926 yards.
MSU’s next event in the spring season is at the Bama Beach Bash (March 19-21) at Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
