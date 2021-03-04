KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. —The Murray State women’s golf team brought home a sixth place finish at the Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, S.C.
In their second event of the spring season, the Racers carded scores of 293-298-310=901 to finish ahead of three fellow Ohio Valley Conference members. Jacksonville State was in seventh place at 904, Austin Peay was 17th at 920 and Morehead State was 18th at 921. Tennessee Tech was in 30th place on a total score of 942. Dallas Baptist was the winner of the 54-hole event at 865, well ahead of second place and host, College of Charleston at 892.
Raeysha Surendran took a three-shot lead into the final 18 holes, but carded a 78 and placed second, two shots behind medalist, Dallas Baptist’s Faith DeLaGarza. Surendran’s score line read 69-68-78=215, while DeLaGarza had scores of 67-73-73=213.
MSU’s Payton Carter placed seventh on scores of 72-72-76=220, while Briana McMinn was in 62nd place on rounds of 74-78-78=230 and Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria had scores of 79-80-78=237 to share 125th place with Sarah Forsythe on scores of 78-80-79=237.
The sixth place showing for the Racers gives them a third top-10 finish at Kiawah Island.
Next up for the Racers is an appearance at the UNF Collegiate (March 8-9) in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.