TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —Keegan Watson connected on the game-clinching three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Simon Gregersen shut the door on the Iowa offense over the final three innings as Indiana State topped the Hawkeyes in the Terre Haute Regional final on Sunday evening at Bob Warn Field with the 11-8 victory.

 The Sycamores (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s title game following wins over Wright State and Iowa on the weekend and the ISU pitching staff was well-rested coming into the contest with just two pitchers utilized out the bullpen prior to the championship game. Iowa (44-16) was not as fortunate over the weekend as the Hawkeyes advanced to the evening’s elimination game following a hard-fought 13-inning victory over North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.