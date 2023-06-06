TERRE HAUTE, Ind. —Keegan Watson connected on the game-clinching three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Simon Gregersen shut the door on the Iowa offense over the final three innings as Indiana State topped the Hawkeyes in the Terre Haute Regional final on Sunday evening at Bob Warn Field with the 11-8 victory.
The Sycamores (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s title game following wins over Wright State and Iowa on the weekend and the ISU pitching staff was well-rested coming into the contest with just two pitchers utilized out the bullpen prior to the championship game. Iowa (44-16) was not as fortunate over the weekend as the Hawkeyes advanced to the evening’s elimination game following a hard-fought 13-inning victory over North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
This is an Indiana State team that Murray State defeated, 12-5, in May in Terre Haute before the Sycamores came back to win the next two games of a three-game series.
ISU’s offense posted its second double-digit hit game of the weekend and the Sycamores took advantage of 16 free passes issued by the Iowa pitching staff (six walks, 10 HBPs) to load the bases in four different innings in the win. The Sycamores scored runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh frames to continually put pressure on the depleted Iowa pitching staff and held off Iowa rallies sparked by Brennen Dorighi, Brayden Frazier, and Blake Guerin home runs in the win.
Serving as the visiting team on Sunday night due to the NCAA postseason rules, the Sycamores held the 8-7 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning. ISU looked to add insurance late with Luis Hernandez sparking the rally after drawing a one-out walk. Pottinger followed by getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game bringing Watson to the plate. The Sycamore redshirt senior outfielder worked a full count against Iowa reliever Aaron Savary before connecting on his sixth home run of the season as the ball sailed into the trees beyond the left field wall setting off a celebration at Bob Warn Field and giving ISU the 11-7 lead.
Simon Gregersen (S, 2) was on point throughout a 3.1-inning relief appearance as the redshirt sophomore surrendered just a solo home run to Frazier while cooling off the Iowa offense late in the game. Gregesen struck out three Hawkeyes in the seventh and allowed just one runner on base over the final 10 hitters he faced in picking up his second save of the season.
