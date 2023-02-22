MURRAY — Murray State head football coach Dean Hood announced the hiring of Bruce Tall who joins the Racers’ coaching staff with over 35 years of experience. Over a long career, Tall had multiple stops in the Big 10, Big 12, and SEC. Tall will work as co-defensive coordinator with Coach Dillion Sanders and guide the defensive line group for the Racers as they begin their first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023. 

“I have known Coach Tall for over 30 years,” Racers Head Coach Dean Hood said. “He will add incredible value to our staff with his wealth of defensive knowledge and his wisdom in all things that encompass a successful football program. Bruce is going to be a great mentor to our defensive linemen both on and off the field. He’s an expert at the techniques needed to play the position and he’s one of the most dependable, hard-working, loyal guys that I have ever met.”

