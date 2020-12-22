CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — In early December, Murray State inflicted a 30-point beatdown of arch rival Austin Peay in the two men’s basketball teams’ Ohio Valley Conference opener.
Monday night, at times, it seemed as the Racers could win the return matchup in Clarksville, Tennessee in the same fashion as they won the first game in Murray. Murray State enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the contest and found itself ahead by double digits with about 12 minutes to go. However, it was at that point that the Governors’ floor leader, forward Terry Taylor seemed to say, “I’ve had enough of this.”
The result was Taylor showing why he is the preseason OVC Player of the Year. Held to just two points in the first 10 minutes, the left-hander willed his team from behind, ending with a game-high 30 points and 13 rebounds as the Governors avenged the loss in Murray, 74-70 at the Dunn Center.
“We had no answer for Terry Taylor tonight,” said Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon in an interview with Froggy 103.7 radio.”He just outcompeted us, beat us to loose balls, we didn’t box him out on the offensive glass and, when we tried to mix our defensive coverages on him, there was just nothing we could do, and that’s my responsibility.
“He was on two points for a long time, but then, there were lackadaisical on two closeouts and he hits two big threes (late in the first half). We didn’t have the urgency you have to have if you want to be a championship-type team. So, he hits those two threes, started to get some confidence, then he started to hurt us off the dribble, then he started to hurt us with his runners, then he started to hurt us off the glass and really doing whatever he wanted to do tonight.”
Interestingly, Murray State (4-3, 1-1) took the loss in spite of recording some pretty impressive statistics in its own right. For the night, the Racers finished a very solid 28-for-47 from the floor (59.6%) and 11-for-14 from the free-throw stripe (78.6%).
However, the Racers were only 3-for-17 from beyond the arc, while the Governors (5-3. 1-1)found the range at a much better clip, 7-for-18. The Racers also were beaten on the boards Monday night, 31-23 in a category where Murray State ranked fifth in the country heading into this contest.
“I’m really disappointed in that,’ McMahon said. “That’s been a real strength of our team, but I saw a lot of guys just standing and watching while they were chasing those rebounds. I thought they were tougher than us and more physical.”
McMahon also said his team had some decent looks in the second half from deep, but going 0-for-8, was something that proved too much to overcome.
“In the second half, we had some big opportunities that could have changed the momentum of the game for us, but we didn’t knock them down,” he said. “I mean, we did what we wanted to do. We were 25-of-30 from two-point range, which is 83%, but they did to us what we try to do to other teams. They really pressured our guards and we couldn’t get the ball to the post like we needed to (in the second half as the Racers ended with 18 turnovers).”
Racers guard Tevin Brown led the Racers with 18 points and added five assists. Guard Justice Hill had what McMahon said was his best game so far as a Racer with 17 points, three assists, three steals and three rebounds, while forward KJ Williams had 13 points and guard DaQuan Smith had 10 points.
But Taylor seemed to spark his teammates and they responded as guard DJ Peavy had 11 points and guard Tai’Reon Joseph had 10, with 9 of those coming on 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Governors close as Taylor found his shot.
