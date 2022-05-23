(TNS) In a scoreless game, every detail mattered. With Alabama’s softball season and a 16-year streak of regional titles dangling by the thinnest of threads, Stanford made the plays that mattered.
Three clutch sixth-inning hits gave the Cardinal all it needed before pouring it on in the seventh for a 6-0 win that ended Alabama’s season. With it, a streak of winning every NCAA regional title since 2005 ended for a Crimson Tide team whose bats went cold on another steamy afternoon in Rhoads Stadium.
Stanford started its run in Tuscaloosa by defeating Murray State, 3-1, Friday night after falling behind the Racers, 1-0.
Alabama (44-13) won an elimination game earlier Sunday, 4-0 over Stanford, to force the winner-take-all final.
Stanford (39-20) advances to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional in the super regional round.
“They earned it,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said.
The emotions were strong after the final out for fifth-year player Kaylee Tow.
“I don’t have any regrets about my career,” Tow said. “I gave my whole heart to this program. I wasn’t able to put together the best season this past year but I promise I gave my heart. It’s more than winning and losing to me.”
Crimson Tide ace Montana Fouts left the game to a standing ovation after Stanford broke things open on her 245th and final pitch of the day. She went all seven innings in the Game 1 win Sunday but the dam broke in the seventh when the run support again dried up.
Stanford cleared the bases on a bloop to center in the seventh to end any hope of a comeback. It got the crucial first two runs an inning earlier when they entered the sixth deadlocked with little momentum for either side.
Taylor Gindlesperger led off with a single before Sydnee Huff hit a line drive that just barely missed the glove of Alabama shortstop Bailey Downing. Two batters later, the small detail came with Aly Kaneshiro’s fly ball hit the glove of a sprinting Dallis Goodnight in deep center. It scored the two runs that ultimately were enough to clip Alabama’s season.
The Crimson Tide managed just two hits in the first six innings of the final game in which it left six runners stranded. The Tide was 1-for-11 with runners on base and 1-for-5 when they were in scoring position in the deciding game.
“And it stinks because I feel helpless as a coach, as a person because it comes to a point where I say I don’t know what else to do and it’s very helpless,” Murphy said. “And you just pray they get a seeing-eye single to get them out of it.”
There was hope in the late innings of the final game after Alabama scored all four of its Game 1 runs against Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter.
“It feels like we’re going to do it,” Murphy said. “We had the home team and the home crowd. Montana was pitching great. She wasn’t trying to overpower.”
Stanford coach Jessica Allister praised the stamina of Fouts who was still hitting 70-plus MPH in her 14th inning of work Sunday. Murphy said Fouts’ changeup was the best its ever looked.
“I thought one run might do it,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, they got two runs first.”
