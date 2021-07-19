MEMPHIS — With a vacancy at a guard position being revealed late last week with the United States’ men’s basketball team that will represent the nation in the upcoming Summer Olympics, a rumor began about a former Murray State star getting a shot to fill that position.
And it appears that there was a lot of interest among fans of having Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant be that replacement, especially after he had completed his second season with some memorable moments in the NBA Playoffs. One of Morant’s signature games in his career, so far, came against future Hall of Famer Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors as Morant scored 35 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win over Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the clinching game of a three-game, play-in series to the Western Conference Playoffs.
However, upon Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal being knocked out of the Olympics due to having to undergo COVID-19 protocols, Team USA opted not to give the former Murray State Racer a call. Instead, Team USA gave the spot to San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
This was one of two departures Team USA endured last week. Before Beal was diagnosed with COVID-19, forward Kevin Love left the team because of lingering concerns about an injury he sustained during the season. Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee was then inserted to Love’s spot.
Team USA begins play in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games next week.
