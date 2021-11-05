MURRAY — Perhaps it is fitting that Tennessee Tech would be the next opponent for Murray State on its football schedule.
When the Racers need a win most, it is one of the most historically frustrating opponents for the program that pays a visit to Murray this week. Murray State is winless so far in Ohio Valley Conference play as a season-long injury bug has taken a tremendous toll on the team.
Now, a historic thorn in the side shows up to try and extend the misery in a game of two teams on similar paths.
“They’re almost a mirror image of us,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood of the game that features teams who both defeated the same team this season — Southeast Missouri. The only difference is the Golden Eagles’ counted in the OVC standings, which is they are 1-2 in league play.
Murray State’s win against SEMO was in a game that accounted for the departures of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State from the OVC earlier this year. Ironically, Murray State also defeated OVC member Eastern Illinois, in another game that did not count for the OVC standings.
Make no mistake, though, Tech has been a problem for Murray State for a long time. Tech, in fact, has the lead in the all-time series — 46-39 — and has won two of the last three meetings in Murray.
During the Racers’ most successful run in the past 30 years, under Head Coach Houston Nutt, Tech proved tough to clip. Nutt was 2-2, losing his first times against Golden Eagles before winning his final two times, both during OVC championship seasons.
And even when the Racers seem to have things under control against Tech, it becomes an adventure. This was displayed in the spring when the Racers opened a huge lead on the Golden Eagles in Cookeville, then watched them come back to take the lead before Murray State recovered to win the game in the late stages.
“Going back to my years at Eastern Kentucky and certainly (in the spring) at their place, it has always been a tooth-and-nail, back-and-forth kind of game with them,” Hood said. “But they’re just scrappy, and it’s always a hard-hitting ballgame when you play them.
“It’ll be an interesting ballgame, just to see how this plays out.”
In assessing this year’s Golden Eagles, Hood said stopping the run is a priority and that is something he said his team did better in last week’s loss to Tennessee State in Nashville. Murray State limited TSU’s main rushing weapon, Devon Starling, to 77 yards, 32 of which came on one play.
However, Tech, like TSU, has a quarterback that likes to run and that was a problem for the Racers against the Tigers. TSU quarterback Geramy Hickbottom hurt the Racers with 89 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, including the game winner late in the fourth quarter after Murray State had rallied from a 21-0 third-quarter deficit to tie the game.
“And they have a talented quarterback,” he said of Willie Miller, who scored two rushing touchdowns as Tech came back from trailing 30-10 to the Racers in the spring to leading 31-30 before Preston Rice found LaMartez Brooks for a late touchdown to rescue the Racers.
“They’re almost a mirror image of us. We both lost close games to Tennessee State (Tech fell 20-13 in overtime) too, so we’re about as similar as you can get.”
Hood said something that could significantly help the Racers’ cause, other than having some of their injured players return, would be creating turnovers. At Cookeville, this happened in a big way as not only did Murray State force three, they returned two of them for touchdowns.
“So we’ve got to create some of those and make sure we’re cashing in on those because you’re not going to stop anybody in college football unless you’re turning them over,” he said. “We were close to doing that at Tennessee State. We had some chances there that we just couldn’t get to go our way.”
Murray State battles Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.
