MURRAY — During her Ohio Valley Conference preseason Zoom news conference in October, Murray State Women’s Head Basketball Coach said she learned something that happened in today’s game.
She had been taught for years, and had passed it on to her players, that defense was the key to winning. That afternoon, she had changed her tune, saying “You can play all of the defense you want, but if you can’t put the ball in the basket, it won’t matter,”
Her words were so true Saturday afternoon as she watched visiting OVC foe Tennessee Tech simply make the shots when they counted most, erasing a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit and rallying for a 65-62 win at the CFSB Center.
“That’s what good teams do. Their kids stepped up and made shots and did the things they needed to do to win the game,” Turner said after Tech went 8-of-14 from the field overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in the final quarter. Murray State was 6-of-15 from the field, but could only make one of its four 3-point attempts.
Perhaps the worst part for Turner and her team (9-4, 1-1 in OVC play) was that they were having good shot opportunities as the Golden Eagles (6-6, 1-1) in the late going, but were missing.
“Those open shots have got to go in, and I thought we had an opportunity to put the game away. We had two or three open looks and they just didn’t go down for us,” she said.
“I’ll go back and watch the film, but I’m not sure that, for the most part, if you put the kids in the positions with the basketball where they took the shots, I’d take them every time. It was one of those nights where it felt like it just wasn’t meant to be.”
What was perhaps the key sequence of the game was the ultimate summation of how the fourth quarter went for the Racers. Up 54-50 with less than five minutes left, the Racers broke the Golden Eagles’ 1-2-2 press defense after a missed Tech shot. Murray State guard Lex Mayes was wide-open on the left wing and went for a 20-footer that seemed on line.
However, the ball caught enough of the rim to go in and out of the basket. Then, at the other end, the Racers were unable to secure the rebound on two Golden Eagle misses. Given a third chance, guard Megan Clark drilled a 3-pointer that pulled Tech within 54-53 with 4:18 left.
About half a minute later, Clark gave Tech the lead with another bomb from the left side. Murray State guard Macey Turley tied it at 56-56 with a floater that bounced into the basket and that was followed by a Tech turnover at the other end.
But then, for the only time in the game, Tech’s press caused a turnover, forward Anna Walker scored a layup off a pass from guard Jada Guinn to regain the lead for Tech at 58-56 with 2:21 left. Then, Guinn, who was a big reason Tech stayed in this game after the Racers had led since the second quarter, found Walker again in transition for another layup and a 60-56 lead.
Guinn, who had seven assists to go with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, then showed her passing skills one last time with a feed to center Mackenzie Coleman for another easy score and a 62-56 edge with less than two minutes left.
Guinn had 12 of her points in the second half and seemed to always be the one to score to keep the Racers from building a very sizable lead.
“She had a great game,” Turner said of Guinn. “But Jada is a good player. She took what we gave her (most of her shots came from 12 feet or closer by weaving her way into position, many of which were on clear-outs). We knew she was not going to shoot the three too much. They have a lot of offensive weapons, so we have to guard them different from most teams and, credit to her, she was just tough and took us down to the paint and made us like it.”
Before the game, the Racers’ main concern appeared to be controlling Coleman, not on the inside, but on the outside. She had entered the game as a major 3-point threat, but that did not materialize Saturday. She only hit one of her four attempts from long range.
“We know they can shoot the ball from all spots, so our gameplan was to jam them on screens, that way she couldn’t get any open threes,” said Turley, who returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s OVC opener against Southeast Missouri with an ankle injury. She scored 10 points, but had a tough day from the field — 4-of-15 overall and 2-of-6 from 3-point range. She refused to blame her injury.
“It’s doing much better than it was a few days ago, so that’s a plus,” she said, then admitting that it was still hurting “a little bit.”
Walker and Coleman had 13 points each to back Guinn’s near triple-double. For the Racers, forward Katelyn Young led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds, while forward Hannah McKay had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Turley added six assists to go with her 10 points.
Turner lamented on how this was a golden opportunity that eluded the Racers when it came to the OVC standings.
“Opportunities like this to go 2-0 in the conference don’t come along very often and we didn’t take advantage of it,” she said. “We let one get away tonight.
“It’s going to be like this throughout the conference season. People are going to win games and people are going to lose games but our goal was to take advantage of our games at home, but I give all of the credit (to Tech). They deserved to win the game.”
