MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team begins play in the 2021-22 season today and Saturday at the EKU Intercollegiate at Arlington Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky.
After Coach Buddy Hewitt launched and led the MSU program for 41 years and Coach Eddie Hunt kept it going for another 20 years, rookie coach Daniel DeLuca leads the current team into competition for the first time.
Play calls for a 36-hole day (Sept. 3) at Arlington and a final 18 holes Saturday (Sept. 4). Arlington will play to a par of 70 and a length of 6,653 yards.
The Racers are joined in the event by host Eastern Kentucky and 15 other teams including Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Dayton, Jacksonville State, Longwood, Marshall, Missouri State, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Samford, SIUE and Western Carolina. The Racers are part of a group of four teams competing from the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Racers have a starting five that consists of seniors Connor Coombs (Central City, Kentucky) and Quinn Eaton (Benton, Ky.), junior Walker Beck (Newburgh, Indiana) and freshmen Kamaren Cunningham (Dover, Tennessee) and Trey Lewis (Beaver Dam, Ky.).
After taking a year off in 2020 because of Covid-19, the EKU event is back in 2021. Some current Racers have had success at Arlington the last time the event was played in 2019, including Beck who placed 18th and had a second round 7-under-par 64. Coombs placed 35th with a low round of 67.
