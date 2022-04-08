MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team hosts a field of 11 teams at the Jan Weaver Invitational today and Saturday at Miller Memorial Golf Course.
As the Racers seek their 11th championship since winning the first staging of the event in 2003, the Racers will be playing on home turf and looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2014.
Head Coach Velvet Milkman sends out a starting five including Payton Carter, who ranks fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 76.0 scoring average and has posted a top-five and a pair of top-10 finishes in 2021-22. Murray State’s lineup is rounded out by Eliza Mae Kho, Ana Picchi, Alma Garcia and Emmie Eriksson.
Murray State’s Lauren Gilchrist, Emma Payne and Mckenna Stahl will compete as individuals.
Play begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both days.The field of about 60 players will tackle Miller Memorial in 36 holes the first day with the final 18 coming Saturday morning.
The Jan Weaver Invitational honors the memory of one of the biggest supporters of Murray State University and Racer Athletics. When Weaver died in 2009, Murray State lost a dear friend. A career teacher and administrator, Weaver served her students for more than 40 years at the high school and college level.
Her tenure at Murray State in the College of Education (1985-97) included serving as dean of the department. Along with her husband, Dick, the two have helped Racer Athletics back up its commitment to ensure that Racer student-athletes have every opportunity to excel in the classroom as well as on the athletic fields. In 1997, Murray State athletics established a state-of-the-art academic center named in honor of the Weavers who provided the funding to build it. The Weaver Academic Enhancement Center was opened at Roy Stewart Stadium June 30, 1997.
