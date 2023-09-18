MURRAY — The Murray State Racers tee it up at the Grover Page Classic at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.
The 54-hole event calls for 36 holes of play today with the final round Tuesday. A shotgun start gets the action going each day at 8:30 a.m.
Murray State’s Jay Nimmo had a second place showing a year ago with rounds of 75-66-68=208. The Racers finished seventh at Jackson in 2022 and their best finish since the event was moved to Jackson CC in 2020.
The Racers opened the fall season last week (Sept. 11-12) at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational. Brady Haake (pronounced hockey) and Trey Lewis shared honors as the Racers’ top finisher as they shared 34th place with a 216 total.
Lewis carded his low round of the event in the final round with a 70 and Haake was a model of consistency when he made 14 pars in the final round as he played his first event as a Racer. Jakob Wellman had the low score of the event for the Racers with a 3-under-par 68 in the first round to finish 39th.
The Racers carded team scores of 287-287-289=863 and were in 10th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.