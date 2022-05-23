MURRAY — Murray State (30-24) baseball fell 15-3 in the regular-season finale in eight innings as incoming storms shortened the game at Johnny Reagan Field. The Racers will be the seven-seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament beginning on Wednesday.
Brennan McCullough highlighted the day for MSU as the redshirt junior collected a hit and two RBIs in the contest. Bryson Bloomer picked up a hit and his 66th RBI of the season.
Allen Roulette tossed a scoreless inning in relief for the Racers and allowed just one hit.
On Friday, Murray State (30-23) baseball dropped Game 2 of their series with Tennessee Tech, 15-8 ,at Johnny Reagan Field.
Alex Crump highlighted the Racers’ night at the ballpark with three hits. The graduate catcher smacked two doubles in the contest to bring his season total to nine. Crump has a .271 batting average this season with 15 extra-base hits. Parker Estes hit his fourth home run of the season on a drive to left center field.
Jordyn Naranjo allowed just one run in 2.1 innings pitched in relief while striking out five. Freshman Dillon Masters tossed a scoreless frame with a pair of strikeouts in the contest.
MSU will play in the first round of the OVC Tournament against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. The full tournament schedule can be seen below:
TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Game 1: #5 SIUE vs. #8 Austin Peay, 9 a.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 2: #6 Tennessee Tech vs. #7 Murray State, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 3: #4 Eastern Illinois vs. Winner of Game 1, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 4: #3 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Thursday
Game 5: #1 Belmont vs. Winner of Game 3, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 6: #2 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Friday
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.