MURRAY — When it comes to Texas Tech football in the past several years, one name dominates the conversation.
This was the school that gave the NFL Patrick Mahomes, who led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title three seasons ago and had the Chiefs in the big game a year later. Those passes where he seems to be a basketball point guard making no-look passes to receivers? He was doing that stuff years earlier for the Red Raiders.
And TexasTech has continued its “Wreck ‘Em” approach when it comes to the passing game since those days. And with first-year Head Coach Joey McGuire having hired the offensive coordinator for the high-flying aerial attack at Western Kentucky, things do not appear to be changing anytime soon in the land that produced rock legend Buddy Holly.
Nope, come about 7 o’clock Saturday night in Lubbock, the big Texas sky should be filled with footballs as the Red Raiders host FCS foe Murray State to open the 2022 season for both programs.
“I mean, they’re going to be a carbon copy of what they did at Western Kentucky last year. They’re going to want to throw the ball a million times and they’re really going to test you in the back end,” said Murray State Defensive Coordinator Dillon Sanders earlier this week of the offense that Zach Kittley guided to rewrite the record books in Bowling Green last fall. Under Kittley, Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe broke the NCAA single-season passing yards mark and the single-season touchdown record (5,967 yards and 62 TDs). The touchdowns mark had previously been owned by former Louisiana State star Joe Burrow.
“Then again, with their coach (McGuire, who comes to Texas Tech from defending Big 12 champion Baylor) having more of a defensive mindset, we expect them to at least try to run the ball against us and see if they can impose their will on us and think they can run on us just because we are an FCS team. I think we’ve got to be ready for it all.”
In talking about Saturday’s opener, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said he expects Texas Tech to be well prepared as its coaching staff consists of personnel who have been on staffs throughout the FBS. This includes Defensive Coordinator Tim Deruyter, who led Oregon’s defense last season and was head coach at Fresno State, leading the Bulldogs to a pair of Mountain West titles.
“We were both at Ohio University and he left for Navy (to become defensive coordinator) and I got the secondary job from him,” Hood recalled this week. “But he is one of the best defensive minds in college football.”
Mahomes left Texas Tech for the NFL Draft before his senior season, meaning he is not at the top of any of the Red Raiders’ career passing records lists. Had he stayed, he probably would have set the bar impossibly high.
Accepting the challenge at his position this season, as was the case last year, will be two gunslingers. Tyler Shough will be the starter after averaging 218 yards per game with six touchdowns. Donovan Smith averaged 107 yards per game and threw for seven scores.
Both will have plenty of targets spreading throughout the opposing secondary. Receiver Myles Price is the Red Raiders’ leading returning pass catcher after accumulating 523 yards wit a 13.7 yards-per-catch average. Loic Fouonji is a seen as a big-play threat after averaging 21 yards per catch last year and Texas Tech features probably the most imposing receiver Murray State will see this or any season in tight end Mason Tharp, who is 6’-9” and 260 pounds.
However, it should be noted that the Red Raiders (7-6, 3-6 in Big 12 play last season) actually scored more touchdowns on the ground than through the air and their top three running backs from ’21 will be on the field Saturday.
“They’ve got plenty of skill and a lot of speed. They are a really, really fast bunch,” Hood said, adding that the Red Raiders also feature one of the best returning punters in the nation in Austin McNamara. “Their punter averaged 48 yards per punt, yet had 17 punts inside the 20-yard line. You have to understand that every time your punter is putting it inside the 20, you’re losing yards on your average, so for him to still average 48 yards every time, that tells you he is the real deal.”
