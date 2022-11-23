MURRAY — It probably was not the stuff of a Hallmark Channel movie, but it was enough to tug on heartstrings.
Murray State women’s basketball forward Jaidah Black had three huge plays down the stretch during Saturday night’s dramatic win over Chattanooga at the CFSB Center. She had an offensive rebound that enabled teammate Katelyn Young to bury a huge 3-pointer. She had another big offensive rebound that led to her own putback. And lastly, her layup off a Jordyn Hughes assist put the Racers up 57-54 with a little more than a minute left as they held on to win by a 59-56 final score.
The sentimental part of all of this is that Black’s big moments happened in front of her family, who had not seen her play since January. Most of them drove 10 hours from the Fort Worth, Texas area, while others came from much farther, Japan. And it was enough to make Head Coach Rechelle Turner put the perfect bow on Black’s night during her postgame news conference with a statement that came five days ahead of, fittingly, the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘Thank God for letting that happen,’ because she deserves it,” said Turner, who is in her sixth year as the head coach of the Racers.
Tuesday, Black, who had left the press area to return to the team’s dressing room when Turner made her comment, was asked if she knew about her coach’s statement.
“Yes!” Black said as she sat in Turner’s office with her coach a few feet away. Her next words brought smiles for everyone present. “I was like, ‘Oh! Coach Turner! Oh! Coach Turner!’ It made me feel warm inside, being away from home, 10 hours away.
“But having a coaching staff that cares about more than just basketball is a reason why I’m so comfortable here at Murray.”
Saturday may have come several days ahead of the actual holiday, but it provided the only time she will have with her family before Thursday.
“I won’t be able to see them on Thanksgiving (in order to continue preparations with the team’s next game on Saturday at Alabama A&M in Huntsville). So, seeing them last week was enough,” said Black, a 6-0 sophomore. She only played nine minutes, but she did a lot in that time, scoring five points, grabbing three rebounds (two of which were offensive) and recording a steal, the kinds of plays Turner called “winning plays.” She had a +8 plus/minus metric, meaning the Racers scored eight more points than UTC during the time she was on the court.
“Here at the game were my mom and dad, my brother, my sister all the way from Okinawa, Japan (where she serves the Air Force) and I hadn’t seen her since my senior prom (at Boswell High School in Fort Worth). My brother-in-law was here as well and it was so good to do this in front of them, and I hadn’t seen my family since May because I chose to stay (in Murray) in the summertime. So them seeing me do what I was supposed to do just felt really good.”
Black said her performance was particularly enjoyed by her father, James Sr.
“Oh my! I didn’t hear the end of it from my dad. He’s still talking about it,” she said, laughing. “He wasn’t my coach, but I definitely had some long car rides home from AAU games (in which she was coached by longtime Dallas Maverick and former Arizona star Jason Terry), or any game in general (where they discussed her performances). But it was all out of love … constructive criticism.”
Turner, as with every player on this team, has also given Black some constructive criticism in her time so far in Murray. However, she has always been consistent in openly discussing her potential with the media.
“Athleticism is something God has blessed her with and I’ve said it all along, when her skill set and her athleticism meet, she’s going to be very, very difficult to stop,” Turner said Tuesday. “And her work ethic is second to none. That’s why I was so proud to see that come to fruition for her because it all came together on the big stage with her parents here. What an amazing moment!
“I can name numerous plays in the last seven minutes that Jaidah made that were ‘winning plays.’ Now, coaches notice those. People who understand basketball notice those, but they may not show up in the stat sheet for others to notice. But the way she went about her business those last seven minutes was the reason we won the game.”
One last thing seemed to show in Black’s flurry of big plays and that is a certain upgrade in intensity from last season. On her two offensive rebounds, as well as her steal when UTC was running a halfcourt set on offense, she grabbed the ball with great power, as if she was angrily taking it away from an opponent in a street ball game.
“I had to get it,” Black said rather matter-of-factly. “Before every game, the first thing I focus on doing is getting a rebound before I score. I want to try to get a rebound first because, doing that, is really just playing my game.
“It’s what I’m supposed to do.”
Turner said she is showing similarities to another player on the Murray State campus that has always thought rebound-first, Racer men’s forward DJ Burns.
“I actually said that to my husband (Travis) when we were talking about how J.B. played Saturday night. I said she has the same mentality that he has. The only thing she focuses on is defense and rebounding and there’s not a lot of players that can say that because that’s not where the glamour is,” she said. “Trust me … it’s very glamorous for coaches.”
