MURRAY — It probably was not the stuff of a Hallmark Channel movie, but it was enough to tug on heartstrings.

Murray State women’s basketball forward Jaidah Black had three huge plays down the stretch during Saturday night’s dramatic win over Chattanooga at the CFSB Center. She had an offensive rebound that enabled teammate Katelyn Young to bury a huge 3-pointer. She had another big offensive rebound that led to her own putback. And lastly, her layup off a Jordyn Hughes assist put the Racers up 57-54 with a little more than a minute left as they held on to win by a 59-56 final score.