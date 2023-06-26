DENVER — When Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grabbed the rebound on a missed Miami shot in the fading seconds of Game 5 of the NBA Finals a few weeks ago, Denver assistant coach Popeye Jones said the sound inside Ball Arena had a familiar ring.
Jones was a star player at Murray State in the late 1980s-early ‘90s and won two Ohio Valley Conference championships. Both of those came on his team’s home floor, Racer Arena, a place that could generate ear-splitting noise even only half full. The old house was overflowing and seemed about to explode.
Now, he was about to become Murray State’s third former player to win a world championship, first as a coach. And the ear-ringing memories of Racer Arena began to stir again as the Nuggets claimed their first-ever NBA title after 47 years as an organization.
“Oh my gosh! It was amazing,” Jones said Friday morning during a phone interview from Denver. “The crowd was going crazy man!
“I tell people all of the time, though, for me, Racer Arena (at 5,500-plus seats, probably a third the size of Ball) was the best place to go to and to play. There was no better place than Racer Arena, not only (as an intimidating home court) but to prepare me for the next level (where he played 10 years in the NBA). I mean, the fans are right there on top of you, hooping and hollering, but you had to stay focused and play hard and not worry about who’s in the stands and I think Murray taught me to do that.
“Plus, on top of that, you had to play hard. That was something we always did, especially at Racer Arena.”
Jones, a two-time OVC Player of the Year, stayed true to the philosophy of saying focused, he said, all the way to the time Caldwell-Pope grabbed the rebound to essentially seal the title for Denver. After the Nuggets took a 94-89 lead on two Caldwell-Pope free throws with 24.7 seconds left, they prepared for what they hoped would be the final defensive stop.
That is Jones’ main job with the team. He is close to the equivalent of the defensive coordinator of a football team, which is why he rarely gets on his feet during a game, even after the Nuggets make a big play on offense.
With trusty clipboard on his lap, he is always seeking to help put the Nuggets in the right defensive formation for Head Coach Michael Malone.
“I’m just really, really focusing on the defensive end of the court, trying to see how their team is trying to attack us, trying to see if we need to change our defensive coverages,” Jones said, noting how this was an issue NBA pundits frequently discussed as being a weakness for the Nuggets after he arrived from Philadelphia ahead of the 2021-22 season. “Yeah, everybody talked about our defense and how we wouldn’t be able to play defense well enough to win an NBA title, and all of the guys really picked up that level on that end.
“I think our guys did a real good job on the small details of the other teams’ players and our coverages were about how we want to guard things, and we really locked in when the playoffs started.”
Then again, defense is something that was strongly stressed to Jones during his Murray State days.
“Oh yeah! You had to play defense,” he said of how this lesson was strongly administered by both of his Racer head coaches, Steve Newton and Scott Edgar. “If you didn’t play defense, you weren’t going to play, so you had to do that.”
In becoming the third Racer player to win an NBA world championship (or that of its forerunner, the Basketball Association of America), Jones joins “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks (1947 BAA champion with the Philadelphia Warriors — now Golden State) and Dick Cunningham (NBA champion with Milwaukee in 1971, as the backup to NBA legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in this achievement.
“I was told that a few days ago. I didn’t know before that but that’s pretty cool,” said the Dresden, Tennessee native. “I can check that off my boxes now. I’ve been at it a long time.
“Those other two were players, so to be a coach, wow!”
