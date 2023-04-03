SPORTS-BKC-FAU-SANDIEGOSTATE-SD

San Diego State's Lamont Butler is embraced by teammate Aguek Arop after hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer against Florida Atlantic in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

 K.C. Alfred

(TNS)  — San Diego State’s Lamont Butler took a dribble left, put up the shot just before the final buzzer, and that’s the thing about living the dream like Florida Atlantic this time of year. Sometimes the other team is living the same dream. Sometimes the magic is on their side for one final shot, too.

Butler’s jump shot went through the net. San Diego State won 72-71. And it was San Diego State celebrating its big moment, not Florida Atlantic, and San Diego State moving on to the championship game, not FAU.

