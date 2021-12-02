MURRAY — This just in ... Murray State forward Katelyn Young’s sophomore season is off to a huge start.
Anyone paying attention to the Racer women’s basketball team so far can see that. Young is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds — what is known as a double-double — and is a huge reason the Racers have won six of their first seven games, heading into Saturday’s contest in Birmingham, Alabama against Samford.
Here is something else people watching these games might be noticing. There is a reason Young is able to have this success and it goes to a simple, yet extremely important activity that can be the difference is scoring points or committing a turnover.
She catches the ball, as in bear claws it like a receiver in football.
“She came here with that,” said Head Coach Rechelle Turner earlier this season when asked about this part of the 6-1 Young’s game. “We definitely haven’t had a post player like that, and she’s got great hands and great feet and I think something that is overlooked is her footwork.
“But her ability to catch the ball and do things with it and maneuver herself is just outstanding.”
That catching ability has been on display numerous times already this season, usually on aerial entry passes into the paint where the ball just clears the outstretched hands of a defender in front of Young. After grabbing the ball, almost always with both hands, she goes to work, using her body to gain position for a shot, sometimes against taller competition.
Or, maybe those catches lead to another opportunity, say, a kickout pass to a wide-open guard Macey Turley for a 3-pointer. That has happened a lot this year too.
“We’re going to keep working on that,” Young said earlier this season. “If I can take advantage on the inside, I can do that, but, if she’s open outside and (opposing defenders) are trying to double me, I can do that little kick to the outside.”
However, Young’s ability to make these catches is not by accident. It is the product of many hours of hard work.
“During practice, sometimes, like in individual workouts, our coaches will purposefully throw bad passes for me to try to get,” she said.
“We’ll throw it out of her area and be like,’OK, go get it,’” Turner said. “That’s because we’re not going to make good passes all of the time and you can’t just sit and wait for balls. That’s just something that has been part of her growth and our assistant coaches do a great job with player development.”
