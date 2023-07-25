LEXINGTON  — Calloway County alum and former Murray State Sports Information Assistant Director Susan Lax led a delegation from the University of Kentucky into one of the most pressure-packed crucibles of what is known as “talkin’ season” last week within the Southeastern Conference.

It was Lax, UK’s director of athletics communications and public relations for football, who had the job of preparing the three Wildcats who represented the program to face at least 1,000 media members at the annual SEC Media Days in Nashville. “Talkin’ season,” as it is known in these parts, is a very important part of life within the SEC footprint as opposing fan bases engage in banter over how their teams will fare in the upcoming season of this football-crazed part or the United States, and SEC Media Days helps give an idea as to which fan bases should expect big things.