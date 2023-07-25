LEXINGTON — Calloway County alum and former Murray State Sports Information Assistant Director Susan Lax led a delegation from the University of Kentucky into one of the most pressure-packed crucibles of what is known as “talkin’ season” last week within the Southeastern Conference.
It was Lax, UK’s director of athletics communications and public relations for football, who had the job of preparing the three Wildcats who represented the program to face at least 1,000 media members at the annual SEC Media Days in Nashville. “Talkin’ season,” as it is known in these parts, is a very important part of life within the SEC footprint as opposing fan bases engage in banter over how their teams will fare in the upcoming season of this football-crazed part or the United States, and SEC Media Days helps give an idea as to which fan bases should expect big things.
However, as coverage has expanded with this event, more and more, the stories about the players as ordinary people off the field are becoming as much of a part of this as discussions about what is to come in the fall on the field. And it was Lax’s job to have UK linebacker J.J. Weaver, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and offensive lineman Eli Cox as prepared as possible for what was waiting Wednesday in Nashville.
She said Monday that she was awfully proud of those three as the curtain dropped on the Cats’ portion of the event ahead of a very short flight back to Lexington. Most important, though, she said the players were as proud.
“There is a lot of preparation for this and we try to do some media training with the guys (ahead of traveling to the event) and it is a long day for them,” said Lax, who participated in her 26th SEC Media Days with UK. “But every time I talk to our guys when it’s over? They all say they love it and they also feel so proud to represent our university.
“This is an honor and they think of it as an honor to be chosen to represent this program on something of this magnitude and on as big of a stage as it is with all of the national media people who are there with all of the (radio, TV and even newspaper and magazine) shows. It’s about being able to go in and tell your story and the story about Kentucky football.
“I don’t get to see (Head Coach Mark Stoops as he hosts his customary press conference in front of the largest gathering of writers/broadcasters) because I’m actually with the players as they’re visiting all of the other rooms and are being asked questions. Then, I’m listening to them answer those questions so beautifully and I’m just so full of pride because it says that they were listening to the media training where were teaching them on their messaging.”
Lax said that, as the years have progressed, she has come to develop a sort of gameplan for the players. And the idea is simple — they set the tone.
“No matter what they’re asked, they need to say what they want to say,” she said, using Weaver, a senior who has six fingers on one hand, as an example. “He told me he wanted to tell the story about his six fingers and use that as a platform to help others and I thought he did such an awesome job (Wednesday). But when we got home, we’ve seen that he’s had so many articles written about him and we’re now doing a whole bunch of media because of J.J. and what he said at Media Days.
“We do maybe a couple of hours during one day as we’re getting set to head down there but, because we’re already preaching how to handle the media anyway, it’s not like they need media training. We just want to bring them in to show them exactly what Media Days looks like, who they’re probably going to be talking to, that sort of thing. But I also go over what they want to talk about. I ask them, ‘Hey Eli Cox! What are you wanting to talk about (getting married in January after the season)?’ Or ‘Octavious Oxendine! What do you want to talk about as a defensive lineman coming off injury (the battle with gaining, then losing weight)?’
“All of them had stories and did great telling them.”
Lax also said she has learned to use her fellow sports media types within the SEC to her advantage, which she said is able to happen because, unlike opposing fan bases can tend to do, all of her cohorts — from South Carolina in the east to Texas A&M in the west — have very close relationships, and actually get along with one another.
Through the years, she has learned this can pay big dividends for Media Days.
“All of us from the SEC do a great job with keeping up with each other (through texts and social media),” she said of how the media head for the team that is the leadoff for the event (this year, it was Louisiana State) traditionally has done the others a solid by reporting on the types of questions being asked of both players and even the coaches (though, Lax said, coaches usually already have a strong idea on what they will be saying before boarding the plane and do not require much, if any, preparation).
“If you’re the first (team) on that first day, well, you’re kind of the guinea pig for what all is going to happen (a role, Lax said, UK has had in the past). So we all help each other and that goes for the SEC office people too.”
The UK delegation had the potential to be a bit frazzled as it headed into the Media Days venue Wednesday. Lax said that, while flight from Lexington was very short, it was very bumpy, courtesy of the turbulence that was associated with the heavy rains that were continuing to fall on far-western Kentucky and eventually drifted into the Nashville area that morning as the plane landed.
Those thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain, including a 24-hour record total in nearby Mayfield. By the afternoon, once UK’s allotted time was over, much more tranquil conditions were in place for the flight back to Lexington.
She also said that flight was made more enjoyable by the overall feeling of success from how everyone had performed.
“Plus, we ate Chick-fil-A on the way home (courtesy of a delivery to the airport arranged by Lax’s boss, longtime UK Assistant Athletic Director/Athletics Communications and Public Relations Tony Neely). “He had ordered Chick-Fil-A for us when we all were on the bus back to the airport and, by the time, we arrived, it was all ready to go.
“So the guys were able to get out of their suits and into more comfortable clothes and we ate on the way back. It was pretty awesome.”
