MURRAY — One of the teams that will soon be trying for a $1 million prize in a national basketball tournament will be having a pair of practice sessions this week in Murray.
Fans will also recognize quite a few of the players, being the majority of them played at Murray State.
Known as “TheOverlooked,” the team will practice at 7 tonight and 7 Thursday on the same CFSB Center floor where most of the players on this team thrilled Racer fans for several years. Many of the players were members of Murray State teams that played in NCAA Tournament contests.
Those practice sessions will be open to the public.
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that The OverLooked, the Murray State alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. The OverLooked will be competing in the Illinois Regional at the Peoria Civic Center from July 24-28.
The OverLooked is organized by Jeff Martin and coached by Bryan Sherrer and Terrence Miles. Their current roster includes:
B.J. Jenkins (2008-11)
Donte Poole (2008-12)
Ivan Aska (2008-12)
Isaiah Canaan (2009-13)
Ed Daniel (2009-13)
Brandon Garrett (2010-13)
Jeffery Moss (2012-16)
Jonathan Fairell (2013-15)
Shaq Buchanan (2017-19)
Nate West (Letourneau)
Rasheed Sulaimon (Duke/Maryland)
The No. 6 seed The OverLooked will take on the No. 11 seed Heartfire in the team’s first-round game on Saturday, July 24 at 4 pm CT. If The OverLooked advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) and Force of Seoul on Monday, July 26 at 6 pm CT. The third and final game of the Illinois Regional will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 6 pm CT. TV broadcast information will be announced soon.
Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and semifinals on August 1. The TBT Championship game will be August 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.
For more information on The OverLooked and tickets for this year’s TBT, visit TheTournament.com.
